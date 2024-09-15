A convoy of articulated lorries and 40 Harley Davison riders brought the figures to Southsea Common yesterday. The mayor and mayoress of Portsmouth greeted local veterans and other dignitaries as part of the touching ceremony. Dan Barton, who designed the murals as part of the Standing With Giants charity, was also present.

Crowds gathered in their numbers to see the silhouettes after they were displayed at Fort Nelson and in Normandy earlier this year. A convoy of lorries carrying the 1,475 figures were driven from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire to the British Normandy Memorial which overlooks Gold Beach.

The charity said the Memorial is very keen to host the display again in 2025. The silhouettes themselves depict servicemen of all three armed forces. Bespoke figures also show Sisters Evershed and Field – who died while saving 75 men from a sinking hospital ship – and 50 French resistance fighters.

The convoy is now travelling to the National Trust Stowe Gardens in Oxfordshire, where the giants will go on display for six weeks. Here is a selection of pictures of the figures and the ceremony near Serpentine Road.

1 . Standing With Giants The Standing With Giants silhouettes commemorating those who served during the D-Day landings returned to Portsmouth on September 14 after being displayed in Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of the event. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

