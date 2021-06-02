D-Day Story museum to feature on special episode of BBC's Bargain Hunt show

A POPULAR city museum is set to make a guest appearance on Bargain Hunt this week

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:39 am

Southsea’s D-Day Story attraction will feature in the BBC programme on Friday.

Presented by Charlie Ross, the episode will have a special focus on the Second World War.

in particular, it is expected to commemorate the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, in 1944.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross pictured filming outside the D-Day Story museum in Southsea. Photo: D-Day Story

Filmed inside the popular city attraction, the show will also look back on a number of military items previously purchased by contestants, as well as shining a spotlight on some of the D-Day Story’s own collection. The show is from 12.15pm.