D-Day Story museum to feature on special episode of BBC's Bargain Hunt show
A POPULAR city museum is set to make a guest appearance on Bargain Hunt this week
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:39 am
Southsea’s D-Day Story attraction will feature in the BBC programme on Friday.
Presented by Charlie Ross, the episode will have a special focus on the Second World War.
in particular, it is expected to commemorate the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, in 1944.
Filmed inside the popular city attraction, the show will also look back on a number of military items previously purchased by contestants, as well as shining a spotlight on some of the D-Day Story’s own collection. The show is from 12.15pm.