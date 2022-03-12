Defence minister pleads for British veterans not to travel to Ukraine to fight and says: 'Do charity work instead'

The plea was issued by defence minister Leo Docherty, who has written to military charities to seek their support in ensuring that veterans direct strong feelings of support for Ukraine to charitable activities, rather than travelling to join the conflict.

It comes as a number of retired soldiers from Portsmouth are preparing to venture to Ukraine to join efforts to resist Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invading army.

Leo Docherty, veterans minister.

In the letter, the Mr Docherty also outlines support available for veterans whose mental health may be adversely affected by the war.

The Conservative MP said: ‘We know that Russia’s illegal invasion has rightly brought out strong feelings of support for the Ukrainian people.

‘Veterans always step up in times of need, but they must channel their skills, experience and passion into legal routes of support for Ukraine and not engage in the conflict.

‘There are many ways that we all can support the people of Ukraine, including through donating money to charity.’

Since the start of the war, there have been reports of former service personnel from a number of countries, including the UK, travelling to Ukraine to fight.

There are also concerns a small number of current-serving personnel have defied orders and gone absent without leave to travel to Ukraine.

In the letter, the minister outlines that the government does not support volunteers going to fight in Ukraine and that individuals who do so will put themselves at significant risk by entering into a conflict area.

The minister also offers to support charities through the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Ministry of Defence should they become aware of veterans looking to travel to Ukraine.

Veterans who find their health and wellbeing affected by the war can also seek specialist support from health services, such as NHS Op Courage in England, and the Veterans’ Gateway.

The government advises against all travel to Ukraine.

