Havant MP Alan Mak paid tribute to workers during a tour around the National Maritime Systems Centre on Portsdown Hill.

The centre is run by Ministry of Defence contractor QinetiQ, which develops advanced combat and communications technology for the armed forces and intelligence services.

During his tour, Mr Mak was shown the work being done to improve the effectiveness of the Royal Navy’s fleet, including testing and evaluation of Type 45 destroyers and assisting in the development of the new Type 26 frigate.

Alan Mak MP, centre, pictured during his tour of the National Maritime Systems Centre, on Portsdown Hill

The Tory MP also saw the military hub’s role in the testing of vital naval systems on dry land, such as sensors and navigation equipment keeping our servicemen and women safe at sea.

Mr Mak said: ‘Local people working at QinetiQ play a crucial role in defending our national security, and we are all proud of their work much of which they can never talk about.

‘QinetiQ also provides highly-skilled jobs for local people and I was delighted to hear over 60 people from Havant work at their Portsdown Hill facility. It’s fantastic to see the National Maritime Systems Centre flourishing, which is great news for local jobs and employment.’

Alan Mak, Havant MP, pictured with Havant resident and maritime programmes director at the National Maritime Systems Centre, Stewart Hyder, right.

He added: ‘QinetiQ engineers play a hugely important role in making sure the Royal Navy has the very best technology, which directly contributes to our national security and our influence in world. They work incredibly hard behind the scenes and I want to pay tribute both to them and their achievements.’

Among those working at the site includes Stewart Hyder, who is the maritime programme director.

Mr Hyder, who lives in Havant, said: ‘I was delighted by Alan Mak’s visit and I’m so pleased to have the accomplishments of the men and women who work here recognised. It is thanks to them that the Royal Navy is able to deploy world class technology to protect our national security interests.’

Alan Mak, Havant MP pictured during a tour of the National Maritime Systems Centre

