Ukraine war: Live updates Russia invades Ukraine, dozens of deaths announced, British Government set to introduce a package of sanctions to 'hobble' Russia according to PM
BRITS are being urged to leave Ukraine ‘immediately’ as Russia launches an invasion of the country.
Explosions have been reported across the country through the early hours of this morning.
Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat condemned Russia’s ‘vile act of war’ against Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said the events in Ukraine mark ‘among the darkest (hours) for Europe since the end of World War Two’.
Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine urged UK nationals to leave Ukraine immediately.
Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter: ‘We advise GB nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge that it is safe to do so from your location. Please call +380 44 490 3660 if you need assistance.’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. His actions will have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history.’
The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.
The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: ‘There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.’
For all the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 12:20
- Russia has begun a ‘full-scale’ invasion of Ukraine
- Explosions reported across the country
- Brits told to ‘leave immediately’
Nato chief blasts Russia over the invasion
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a ‘blatant violation’ of international law.
Speaking at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg said he was calling a virtual summit of alliance leaders on Friday to discuss the ‘serious threat’ to security in the region.
‘This is a grave moment of the security of Europe. Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine is putting countless lives at risk,’ he said.
‘This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long planned invasion.
‘It is a blatant violation of international law, an act of aggression against a sovereign, independent and peaceful country and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.’
UEFA calls for ‘extraordinary meeting’ following Russian invasion
Russia was set to host the Champions League final later this year.
Putin ‘willing to negotiate’, according to the Kremlin
Royal Navy warships from Portsmouth stand ready to act
Royal Navy sailors from Portsmouth stand ready to be a defensive shield to ‘safeguard’ Nato following the ‘outrageous’ Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Cold War commander has said.
Retired Vice Admiral Bob Cooling, a former assistant chief of naval staff, blasted president Putin’s actions, branding the Russian leader ‘unhinged’ as he warned the invasion of Ukraine must serve as a ‘wake-up’ call for western democracies.
It comes after Kremlin forces reportedly launched strikes against Ukrainian military bases this morning, with explosions witnessed near cities in Ukraine.
Russians have launched ‘large air assault’ on an airport in Ukraine
Liz Truss preparing ‘flurry of phone calls'
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is understood to be preparing for a “flurry of phone calls” to rally allies in support of Ukraine today, starting with EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell.
Amnesty concerned for human rights after invasion
Amnesty International calls for unerring respect for international human rights and humanitarian law, following Russia’s multi-pronged attack on Ukraine this morning.
“Our worst fears have been realized. After weeks of escalation, a Russian invasion that is likely to lead to the most horrific consequences for human lives and human rights has begun,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard.
“As bombs and rockets are falling on Ukrainian military bases, and the first reports are coming in of the use of indiscriminate weapons by the Russian army, Amnesty International re-iterates its call on all parties to adhere strictly to international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Civilian lives, homes and infrastructure must be protected; indiscriminate attacks and the use of prohibited weapons such as cluster munitions must not take place. We also repeat our call to allow and facilitate immediate access for humanitarian agencies to provide assistance to civilians affected by the hostilities.
“Amnesty International will be monitoring the situation closely to expose violations of international law by all parties.”
Reports of bombing in Kiev
Ukraine will ‘give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: ‘We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.
‘We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defence with weapons in hands.
‘We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine.’
Foreign Secretary summons Russian ambassador
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Russia’s ‘illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine’ and said the UK would be ‘imposing severe sanctions’.