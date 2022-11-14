Members of the armed forces marched alongside Scout groups and school children from across the area as residents gathered in the centre of the town.

One member of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers said the event had seen a good turnout – but was concerned that Remembrance Day events were not engaging enough people.

The 34-year-old, who has served in the army for more than 16 years and is stationed on Thorney Island, said: ‘I was getting my hair cut the other, and there was a young guy in there, in his early 20s. He didn’t know what Armistice Day was or what Remembrance Sunday was about. It shocked me.

Remembrance Parade in Emsworth.

Regarding the Emsworth parade, he added: ‘I am disappointed with the lack of exposure. I haven’t seen any signs.’

Two Emsworth residents, who have lived in the area for more than a decade and asked not to be named, agreed about the lack of publicity, saying that they had heard about the event earlier in the day.

One resident, aged 75, said: ‘It needs much more publicity. And it was over so quickly. It was very weird.’

The Brownies in Emsworth Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-23)

Another resident, 80, had been selling poppy badges as part of the Royal British Legion Appeal – and had been left disappointed by the lack of poppies on display during the parade.

She said: ‘I don’t think people really understand events like this. The problem is it can feel repetitive. It’s always the same thing, that’s the problem.’

The names of the fallen from both world wars and other conflicts were read out Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-61)

The Parade snaked its way through Emsworth Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-31)