Members of the armed forces alongside a range of cadets paraded through the square, before readings from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason, faith leaders from across the city, and veterans on the steps of the Guildhall.

For many attending, images of loss, destruction, and sacrifice were uncomfortably close due to the scenes coming from Ukraine over the previous eight months.

Attending the Guildhall Square commemorations, Tony Porter, a former member of the SAS who served in the army for more than 14 years, said the ongoing land war in Europe made the day even more significant.

The 89-year-old said: ‘I have some veteran friends and we all feel if we were younger we would be doing something – we would have looked to volunteer.

‘When you look at Ukraine, all the damage, it’s a dreadful thing to happen.’

The army veteran said Portsmouth had done itself proud with the turnout for the solemn occasion.

Veterans praised the turn-out for the Remembrance Sunday event in the Guildhall Square.

The Farlington resident added: ‘I have lost colleagues who I served with. That’s why today is so important.

‘It’s really good to see so many people here – it’s a lovely turnout.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan also highlighted the significance of the war in Ukraine as the city came together to reflect on the fallen from past and present conflicts.

The Labour politician said: ‘This year service personnel from our city have played a leading role in the UK’s united support for Ukraine, co-ordinating supplies, training troops, and supporting our Nato allies.

Dozens of veterans attended the Remenbrance Service at the Guildhall Square.

He added: ‘Above all today we remember those we’ve lost in conflict through the years, who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep Britain safe.’

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt was in London attending Remembrance Sunday ceremonies.

In a social media post, the Conservative politician said: ‘I’m honoured to be taking part in the ceremony in London today, but all in Portsmouth will be in my thoughts. First Remembrance Sunday without seagulls overhead.’

Members of the public, veterans and members of the armed forces take part in a Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire