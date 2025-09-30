A “potentially explosive ordnance” has been found at a house with nearby properties evacuated.

Royal Navy bomb disposal personnel have been deployed to Woodpecker Close his evening after an item was discovered earlier today. Dozens of nearby properties have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A cordon has been set up around the address, with the public warned to stay away. Fareham Police issued a statement at 5.32pm on Facebook.

The force said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Locks Heath after potentially explosive ordnance was discovered at an address in Woodpecker Close. A 100 metre cordon has been set up around the property and 70 properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are en-route to access the situation. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident.”