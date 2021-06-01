F-35 believed to be from HMS Queen Elizabeth makes an emergency landing in Ibiza

AN F-35 stealth fighter from HMS Queen Elizabeth has been forced to make an emergency landing in Spain, The News understands.

By David George
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:11 pm

Spanish publication Periodico de Ibiza has printed photographs of an F-35 landing at an airport on the Mediterranean island.

Designated F35LTNG, the aircraft is believed to have landed due to a lack of fuel, and belongs to the United States of America, which keeps some of its fighter jets aboard the Royal Navy’s flagship carrier.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is out with the other warships from its new Carrier Strike Group, CSG21 – accompanied by USS Sullivan from America and a frigate from the Dutch navy.

Photographs have been published by the Royal Navy of the strike group in formation in the Eastern Atlantic, just off the coast of Portugal.,

They were joined by ships from NATO Standing Maritime Groups One and Two at the rendevous point.

The Royal Navy has been contacted by The News for comment.

The UK Carrier Strike Group sailing with the NATO Standing Maritime Group. F-35s can be seen on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth in the background. Picture: LPhot Unaisi Luke

The rendezvous was part of Steadfast Defender 21, a large scale defensive exercise designed to test NATO’s ability to rapidly deploy forces from North America to the coast of Portugal and the Black Sea region. Picture: LPhot Unaisi Luke