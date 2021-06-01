F-35 believed to be from HMS Queen Elizabeth makes an emergency landing in Ibiza
AN F-35 stealth fighter from HMS Queen Elizabeth has been forced to make an emergency landing in Spain, The News understands.
Spanish publication Periodico de Ibiza has printed photographs of an F-35 landing at an airport on the Mediterranean island.
Designated F35LTNG, the aircraft is believed to have landed due to a lack of fuel, and belongs to the United States of America, which keeps some of its fighter jets aboard the Royal Navy’s flagship carrier.
Read More
HMS Queen Elizabeth is out with the other warships from its new Carrier Strike Group, CSG21 – accompanied by USS Sullivan from America and a frigate from the Dutch navy.
Photographs have been published by the Royal Navy of the strike group in formation in the Eastern Atlantic, just off the coast of Portugal.,
They were joined by ships from NATO Standing Maritime Groups One and Two at the rendevous point.
The Royal Navy has been contacted by The News for comment.