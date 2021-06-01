Waffle Stack, in Osborne Road, Southsea, opened in February, however Covid restrictions saw it keep its doors closed – staying in business by offering food for delivery via JustEat and Ubereats.

However, months later, the owners say they are delighted to finally be able to open properly and offer indoor dining – and they hope that Southsea will welcome their business idea.

The restaurant, which was opened by Kathleen Houghton and her husband Kay Adu, sells southern American food. It serves a variety of meals, from waffle burgers to corndogs and milkshakes to a full English breakfast.

Kathleen Houghton and her partner Kay Adu who run The Waffle Stack in Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Kathleen said: ‘It took us a month to create the menu. Me and my husband created all the recipes at our home. We also made sure that the ingredients we are using are fresh and free-range.

‘Our restaurant also offers seafood, and if you are a seafood lover, then make sure to drop by. You will not be disappointed.’

Waffle Stack has received great feedback from its customers since its opening with people particularly liking its thick milkshakes, chicken burgers and pickled corn dog bites.

The Waffle Stack in Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Kathleen said one of the most popular items has been its Make Ya Wanna Slap Ya Mamma waffle – classic fried chicken with waffle with maple syrup – or its sweet waffles or pancakes which can be served with toppings such as crushed Oreo, crushed Biscoff, caramel, fudge, bananas, strawberries and more.

The couple bought the shop, which was formerly a florist, in November and spent weeks carrying out a full refurbishment, transforming it into a stylish venue.

Kathleen said: ‘We have always loved cooking, and opening a restaurant was always our dream. Now we are finally living our dream, and it feels so unreal.

‘During the lockdown, our restaurant was a little quiet, but things are slowly picking up. The last few weeks have been crazy.

The Waffle Stack in Southsea

‘Our restaurant has been bustling and packed with customers. It feels so good to know that things are returning to normal again.’

The couple have been in touch with the city council and they are waiting for approval to install an outside seating area.

The restaurant is also currently offering a discount to NHS workers and students.

It is open from 9.30am until 2pm and 5.30pm until 10pm.

For more information go to facebook.com/TheWaffleStackSouthsea/

