Falkland Islanders tell of their thanks to all the troops who liberated them 40 years ago

Throughout May 21 and 22, 1982, British troops carried out an amphibious landing at San Carlos in the Falkland Islands. Argentine forces went on to surrender on June 14, 1982.

The last landmines were cleared as recently as 2020, but craters and countless memorials can still be seen dotted around the Islands.

Now 40 years on from the invasion, the Falkland Islands Government says it is a ‘forward-looking nation, determined to take control of our own destiny and shape our own success’.

Andrew Pollard, 44, who is a sixth-generation Falkland Islander. He was born in West Yorkshire and moved to the Falklands when he was seven years old.

Now 44, he works as a wildlife guide and photographer.

He said: ‘Whilst we are Falkland Islanders, we are also very passionate to be British.

‘People here are very grateful for what we have, whether that is the natural environment or the community spirit.

‘Freedom is also something that people cherish dearly. Many have experienced this being taken away and I believe, therefore, cherish things more.’

In early 2013 the Falkland Islands held a referendum on its political status as a British overseas territory.

The result was 99.8 per cent voting in favour of remaining as such.

Mr Pollard said the vote ‘clearly showed the Islanders’ feelings’, but added that ‘there is constant frustration in the Islands that in 2022, the right to self-determination is largely ignored by many’.

‘We are of course very grateful for all the global support that we do get. For many here, the invasion by Russia, (an) aggressive neighbour, into Ukraine, evokes many memories from 1982 and similarities can be drawn.’

The Ministry of Defence maintains a permanent presence on the Falklands, with more than 1,000 personnel stationed there, along with Typhoon fast jets and the Royal Navy’s HMS Forth.

The Falkland Islands Government is the biggest employer, with agriculture, retail and tourism other top employers.

Sport is played across the Falklands; the country is represented at the Commonwealth Games, and an annual horse race is held every Christmas. The Stanley Golf Club claims to be one of the most southerly golf courses in the world.

Port Stanley was recently among eight places to win coveted city status as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pete Biggs, chairman of the Falkland Islands’ Legislative Assembly, said: ‘We are utterly thrilled to have been chosen for this very rare award,’ adding: ‘This celebration of her extraordinary reign comes at a time when we in the Falkland Islands are equally reflecting on an extraordinary time in our own history, as we remember the events of 74 days in 1982 when we were invaded.