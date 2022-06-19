Veterans marching through Old Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland (190621-124).

Falklands 40: 36 photos of 'emotional' parade that saw hundreds of veterans march past crowds and commemoration at Portsmouth Cathedral

VETERANS of the Falklands War from across the country marched through Old Portsmouth as part of a rousing commemorative parade.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 7:05 pm

Many were left ‘emotional’ as they reflected on the life-changing moments from the conflict 40 years ago.

The Royal Marines Band, based in HMS Collingwood, led the procession of several hundred veterans through the streets.

Ex-military personnel ranged from former Commandos to Royal Navy sailors.

The parade travelled from The Camber Docks to the Square Tower.

A new plaque was unveiled to commemorate the anniversary of the Falklands War.

Crowds of cheering well-wishers greeted the veterans as they marched past.

At one point, the veterans started a rendition of Monty Python’s Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

The tune was sung by HMS Sheffield’s crew as they were being rescued following a deadly missile strike on their ship.

Hundreds of veterans were given the freedom of Portsmouth, the highest honour the city can bestow.

There was a congregation at Portsmouth Cathedral

Here are 36 photos from the commemoration.

1. Falklands 40

Pictured is: Veterans and Others gathering for the start of the parade. Picture: Keith Woodland (190621-41)

2. Falklands 40

Pictured is: The Royal Marines Band leading the parade. Picture: Keith Woodland (190621-66).

3. Falklands 40

Pictured is: People gather to view the parade. Picture: Keith Woodland (190621-77).

4. Falklands 40

Pictured is: Royal Marine Cadets. Picture: Keith Woodland (190621-89).

