Many were left ‘emotional’ as they reflected on the life-changing moments from the conflict 40 years ago.
The Royal Marines Band, based in HMS Collingwood, led the procession of several hundred veterans through the streets.
Ex-military personnel ranged from former Commandos to Royal Navy sailors.
The parade travelled from The Camber Docks to the Square Tower.
A new plaque was unveiled to commemorate the anniversary of the Falklands War.
Crowds of cheering well-wishers greeted the veterans as they marched past.
At one point, the veterans started a rendition of Monty Python’s Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.
The tune was sung by HMS Sheffield’s crew as they were being rescued following a deadly missile strike on their ship.
Hundreds of veterans were given the freedom of Portsmouth, the highest honour the city can bestow.
There was a congregation at Portsmouth Cathedral
Here are 36 photos from the commemoration.