Many were left ‘emotional’ as they reflected on the life-changing moments from the conflict 40 years ago.

The Royal Marines Band, based in HMS Collingwood, led the procession of several hundred veterans through the streets.

Ex-military personnel ranged from former Commandos to Royal Navy sailors.

The parade travelled from The Camber Docks to the Square Tower.

A new plaque was unveiled to commemorate the anniversary of the Falklands War.

Crowds of cheering well-wishers greeted the veterans as they marched past.

At one point, the veterans started a rendition of Monty Python’s Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

The tune was sung by HMS Sheffield’s crew as they were being rescued following a deadly missile strike on their ship.

Hundreds of veterans were given the freedom of Portsmouth, the highest honour the city can bestow.

There was a congregation at Portsmouth Cathedral

Here are 36 photos from the commemoration.

Pictured is: Veterans and Others gathering for the start of the parade.

Pictured is: The Royal Marines Band leading the parade.

Pictured is: People gather to view the parade.

Pictured is: Royal Marine Cadets.