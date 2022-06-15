To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Argentina’s surrender in the Falklands War, Hampshire County Council held a comemmorative event outside The Great Hall yesterday .

There, the Union flag was raised by Nick Burchell, a naval veteran from the conflict who now works as a senior health and safety officer for the council.

Nick was on active service on the destroyer HMS Coventry on May 25 1982, the day it was bombed and sank, leading to the loss of 19 crew members.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Rob Humby, said: ‘We pay tribute to the 255 servicemen and three Falkland Islanders who died, those who were injured and all the individuals who served in, and were impacted by, the Falklands War, 40 years ago, in 1982.

‘Hampshire is home to a large military and defence community, many of whom will have been directly involved in the Falklands campaign.’

Cllr Andrew Joy, the county council’s armed forces champion, added: ‘I was honoured to serve in support of the Falklands War during my own armed forces career as a specialist adviser on support helicopter operations in the task force HQ throughout the campaign

‘I saw and heard in live reports the bravery and courage shown by those who gave active service in the 74-day conflict.