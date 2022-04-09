Falklands 40: Headlines from The News from April 9, 1982

‘We are sailing’ to cheers and tears

The P&O luxury liner Canberra sailed for the Falklands this evening (Friday, April 9) amid some of the most emotional scenes ever witnessed at Southampton Docks.

In fading light, the 45,000 ton vessel made its way up Southampton water, destined for a mission its crew could hardly have imagined less than a week ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close relatives lined the quayside to wish the men on board bon voyage. Some wept openly, others cheered but there was hardly a throat that did not have a lump in it.

As the combined bands of the Royal Marines, Portsmouth, and 3rd Parachute Battalion played the Royal Navy’s adopted theme tune Sailing, many onlookers joined in the singing.

Loud cheers rose from every throat as the ship’s hooter blasted across the Solent, issuing a firm message ‘We will be back.’

On board the Canberra - which is expected to take about eight to ten days to reach its destination - were around 2,000 troops, including two units of 500 men each from the 42 Commandos

The Canberra, whose Master is 53-year-old Naval Reserve Captain Dennis Scott-Masson, was requisitioned for the Services immediately it arrived in Southampton on Wednesday following a three month round the world cruise.

As cargo was loaded on board, it became known that among the supplies were 50 crates of Argentinian corned beef.

Someone suggested a useful means of disposing of the tins. ‘Throw them at the Argentinians,’ he said.

Loving and leaving

Men of the Parachute Regiment, Royal Marine Commandos and the Royal Navy stood side by side on the deck of the liner Canberra to wave their farewell to family and friends crowding Southampton Docks this evening.

The 2,000 troops had been arriving since Thursday afternoon but the start of the 8,000-mile trip to the Falklands was delayed while workmen fitted the two special helicopter pads on the decks.

Huge cheers rose from the crowd as the sleek liner slid down Southampton Water for a far different destination than her usual carefree calls in the sun but the message was the same - goodbye, good luck and come back safely.

With battle in mind

As each day brings the British Task Force nearer the Falkland Islands, so the grim determination of each crew member grows stronger.

Those in the wardroom cheered when the Defence Minister (Mr John Nott) said Britain would fire first at any Argentinian vessel to enter the 200-mile war zone from dawn on Monday.

Yesterday, for the first time, the ship’s Sea Harrier fighter jets fired missiles at splash targets being towed in her wake. Pilots avoided direct hits - the targets are expensive.

In other news: What a way to spend the weekend

Not everyone might choose to spend their Easter weekend on a log platform 30ft above the ground.

But that’s just what the Stakes Hill Venture Scout Unit from Waterlooville are doing - camping among the yew trees at Queen Elizabeth Country park for 75 hours, to mark 75 years of Scouting.

Now there’s only one problem - a few members of the daring dozen on the camp are scared of heights. Leader Chris Brixey himself admitted: ‘I’m absolutely petrified.’