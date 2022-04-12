Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 12, 1982

Navy sets hands on supply ship

The Royal Navy has requisitioned another civilian vessel - the 9,000-ton North Sea supply ship, Stena Seaspread.

The move came as the Defence Ministry reported that Britain’s ‘military preparations continue according to plan’, and that there were no reports of Argentinian warships or auxiliaries inside the 200-mile “no go” zone thrown up around the disputed Falklands by Royal Navy submarines.

HMS Invincible leaving Portsmouth for Falklands in 1982. The News PP4866

The Stena Seaspread, owned by Stena Atlantic of Aberdeen, is described as ‘designed for the North Sea and rugged in construction - ideal for the South Atlantic at this time.’

Meanwhile, concern was growing today over the whereabouts of 13 scientists, who, with 22 Royal Marines, are missing after the Argentinian invasion of South Georgia.

The British Antarctic Survey says it has still not heard from the scientists, although reports that they had been taken from the island have not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the deputy director of the Cambridge-based organization, Dr. Ray Adie, said they heard yesterday from the remaining 15 of their party, including two Anglia TV film-makers.

“They are all fit and well and, as far as we know, they are continuing their work on the island,” said Dr. Adie. “But we would still like to know where the other 13 scientists are.”

Meanwhile in Argentina, British journalist James Neilson, managing editor of English-language Buenos Aires Herald, has left Argentina temporarily after repeated threats on his life, the newspaper said today.

Distributors decided last week to boycott the daily, until the crisis with Britain is over.

Intrepid prepares

Storing the 12,000-ton assault ship, H.M.S. Intrepid, continued at Portsmouth Naval Base over the Easter break.

When Intrepid paid off, at the end of November, her career cut short by the Government’s defence cuts, she was said to be in remarkably good shape.

Her rundown had been practically completed before the two assault ships were reprieved by the Defence Secretary (Mr. John Nott).

After more than four months of inactivity, Intrepid will need sea trials before she can start an 8,000-mile voyage, and these are expected to start later this week.

Queen cancels city visit

The Queen has cancelled her visit to Portsmouth next week.

She was due to spend a day on board HMS Invincible watching her helicopter pilot son, Prince Andrew, at work.

But, with the aircraft carrier, and the Prince, on their way to the Falkland Islands, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said they had “no choice” but to call off the visit.

“There will be no replacement visit, but the Queen will be in Portsmouth on June 25 to see the Fleet,” he said.

She would have been accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, for the visit.

