Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 13, 1982

Cabinet goes on stand-by

The Prime Minister today put Cabinet Ministers on stand-by for emergency meetings about the Falkland Islands where Royal Navy hunter-killer submarines are poised in case Mrs Thatcher gives an ‘open fire’ order.

Ministers have not yet given up hope of a peaceful settlement, but everyone concedes that “time is running out” as American Secretary of State Alexander Haig continues his peace efforts.

Defence Secretary John Nott with the captain of HMS Hermes, Capt Lyn Middleton, RN, pictured at the top of the Harrier jet ski-ramp at the bow of the aircraft carrier during the minister’s visit to Portsmouth Naval Base

Mr Haig left Downing Street today after an unscheduled 90-minute meeting with the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary.

He left saying he would probably be back for more talks.

This is creating the impression that Argentina is the stumbling block to Mr Haig’s proposal for a temporary tripartite administration of the Falklands by Britain, Argentina, and America, while talks about the future sovereignty are held.

The Prime Minister is adamant that the Argentine flag must be lowered in the Falklands before she talks about settlement with the South American dictatorship.

The News April 13, 1982

This could well be the sticking point for Argentinian President Leopoldo Galtieri, who, like Mrs Thatcher, has political problems at home over the way he handled the crisis.

Mr Haig was originally due to fly to Argentina early today. But his trip was postponed in view of the deadlock, and this is the reason he still wants to talk about the problem with Mrs’ Thatcher.

Since the initial outburst of indignation a number of Tory MPs are now urging a peaceful settlement of the problem, although few disagree with the Prime Minister’s demands for the withdrawal of Argentine troops.

Argentinians ‘ready to sail’

The Argentine Navy said in a communique today that the Argentine fleet of 31 ships was “ready to sail,” but there was no indication it had been ordered to do so.

Most of the ships at the moment are either in port or patrolling the Argentine coast outside the Falklands “no go” zone declared by Britain last week.

Argentina withdrew its warships from the 200-mile wide war zone before the blockade went into effect yesterday, but the Argentinians say declaration of the zone constitutes aggression.

The Argentine cabinet met yesterday to discuss the crisis and President Leopoldo Galtieri later held separate talks with Mr. Costa Mendez.

Editor urges P.M to rethink

The Prime Minister was today due to receive a letter from the Editor of The News telling her of the newspaper’s KEEP THE FLEET campaign and urging a rethink of the defence policy.

More than 3,000 signatures have already been obtained.

The Editor (Mr HA Faircloth) said: ‘We want to impress upon the Prime Minister the strength of feeling that exists for the Royal Navy and the maintenance of its conventional role, and the necessity for keeping Portsmouth Dockyard.’

The letter has also gone with copies of The News to the Foreign Secretary (Mr Francis Pym), the Defence Minister (Mr’ John Nott), leaders of the Opposition parties, and to local MPs.

In other news – Woman has top scouting job

A Bedhampton housewife (Mrs Gwen Clark) has made scouting history by becoming the first woman District Commissioner in Hampshire.

Mrs Clark (48) has spent a total of 34 years with the 2nd Waterlooville Scout Group, where she is the Scout Leader.

Her own Scouting career began when she was a Girl Guide. For her service badge, she assisted with the 2nd Waterlooville Scout Group, and later became a Cub instructor.