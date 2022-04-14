Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 14, 1982

‘Islands must be restored’

British administration of the Falklands must be restored before any talks about the sovereignty of the islands are considered, says the Portsmouth North MP (Mr Peter Griffiths).

Mr Griffiths said: ‘I am a little worried about talk of some joint administration - perhaps British, United States and Argentina. Anything other than restoration of British administration of a territory which has British sovereignty would mean that Argentina has got something out of her aggression.

Aerial view of Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands

‘When the British government is back in Port Stanley we can start to talk about the long-term future of the islands and give the islanders time to decide whether they want to stay under British rule, accept Argentinian rule, or leave for some other part of the world.

‘Only two rules can apply. Argentina must get out and British administration must be restored. Then negotiations can take place.’

Mr. Griffiths pointed out that Argentina’s claims for Falklands sovereignty did not apply in any respect to South Georgia, which had never been a Spanish sphere of influence.

Whatever happened over the sovereignty of the Falklands, South Georgia should be treated as a separate issue.

The News, April 14, 1982

South Georgia should remain part of Britain’s Antarctic area, with its important scientific bases.

Meanwhile, 35 civilians from the Falkland Islands have arrived in Uruguay from the islands’ capital, Port Stanley.

A British Embassy official in Montevideo said the 31 Falklanders and four Canadians had left the islands voluntarily, and arrived in a scheduled Aerolineas Argentinas flight.

Navy to ship in more harriers

The Royal Navy is to hire a container ship to carry more Harrier jump jets to the South Atlantic.

It is the Liverpool-based Cunard vessel, Atlantic Conveyor (18,146 tons), which will transport a mix of Navy Sea Harriers and RAF Harrier fighter-bombers.

The Navy task-force already has 16 Harriers aboard the two Portsmouth-based aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes.

And today, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Portsmouth-based assault ship, HMS Intrepid, is to be recommissioned.

Defence cuts battle grows, thousands join News campaign

Portsmouth’s front-line battle against the Government’s defence cuts is gathering strength.

As the Falklands crisis deepens, the message from thousands all over the city and beyond is clear - and gathering more support by the day.

In just a week, The News’ “Keep The Fleet” campaign has drawn almost 10,000 signatures, and M.P.s and civic leaders have joined the ranks of protesters.

Today, the Prime Minister was due to receive 14,000 reasons why Portsmouth Dockyard should be kept thriving.

Mrs. Thatcher has received a letter from the Editor of The News in support of the campaign.

An assistant at No. 10 has replied, thanking him for the letter and assuring him that it is “receiving attention”.

In other news – Hospitals face disruption

Walk-outs and picket lines will hit health service hospitals this month in a row over government cash limits.

Nurses, ambulancemen, and ancillary staff are all planning to take industrial action to support their claim for a shorter week and a 12 per cent payrise.

Union members were stressing today that any action would not put the welfare of patients at risk, and that also applies to the stronger action beginning on April 26.