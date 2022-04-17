Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 17, 1982

US told to spy on Navy, Argentina puts screws on Reagan

Argentina has officially asked the United States Government to supply them with spy satellite pictures of the movements of the British fleet.

According to highly sensitive information reaching the Press Association, the Americans are now considering this request, and it ‘looks likely that Washington will agree’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Intrepid

The request was made in the past 24 hours as US Secretary of State Mr. Alexander Haig arrived in Buenos Aires for more talks aimed at averting the Falklands crisis.

President Reagan is the only man able to take the decision on the request, it is understood in Washington.

The sources, hitherto impeccable, said the British Government had not been told of the position.

The request - at a crucial time in the American diplomatic initiative to seek a peaceful solution - has put the Americans on the horns of a dilemma.

The News on April 17, 1982

They have sought, throughout Mr Haig’s ‘shuttle diplomacy’, to appear as ‘even-handed allies’, friends to both sides in the worsening debate.

Although not confirmed, it seems plain that American spy satellites have provided Britain with vital information.

The Argentinians, therefore, are saying: ‘If you are a friend to both, treat us both equally.’

Whitehall claimed not to know about the request to the Americans for spy satellite pictures, but the message was that, if it was granted, it would only emphasize to Argentina the strength of the task-force bearing down on them.

British trio held as ‘spies’

Three British journalists are under arrest in Argentina.

Simon Winchester of the Sunday Times, and Ian Mather and Tony Price, a writer/photographer team from the Observer, have not been in touch with their papers all week since leaving the capital to tour various Argentinian cities.

The foreign editor of the Sunday Times, Mr Cal McCrystal, said last night that sources in Buenos Aires had reported that all three were under arrest in Ushuaia.

Observer Editor Mr. Donald Trelford said today that he understood the three journalists could face spy charges on Monday.

Intrepid heads for Marines

HMS Intrepid, the 12,000-ton assault ship which left Portsmouth two days ago for ‘engine trials’, is now reported to be heading for Plymouth - the home of the Royal Marines.

Royal Navy sources were today keeping quiet about Intrepid’s exact location, but confirmed she was going to the Devonport Dockyard, ‘to be made ready’.

The Royal Marines are also tight-lipped, but it is known that some senior Royal Navy officers feel more troops are needed to ensure a successful landing on the Falklands.

In other news – Mary Rose blushes for the cameras

‘Our’ Mary Rose has awakened worldwide interest since prospects grew of ending her centuries-old slumber on the Solent seabed.

The News is greeting the project to raise the priceless time capsule battleship later this year with features and supplements. Meanwhile, revive your memories of the faith in the scheme’s viability with two BBC2 Chronicle features next week.