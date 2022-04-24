Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 24, 1982

Former Tory Foreign Secretary Lord Francis Pym Photo credit should read: Martin Cleaver/PA Wire

Pym sees a bit of progress, Cabinet reviews peace plans

Foreign Secretary Francis Pym reported ‘a bit of progress’ in the Falklands crisis talks, following a two-hour meeting with Mrs. Thatcher today after his return from Washington.

Mr Pym emerged from No.10 Downing Street, and told newsmen: ‘I’ve been reporting to the prime minister the discussions I had with Mr Haig in Washington during the past two days.

‘We discussed very thoroughly the ideas which he had produced. We also discussed the British ideas, which I took over.

‘I have now come back at the end of that process and reported to the Prime Minister. We shall be meeting again, probably late today, when I will discuss it also with other colleagues.

‘I think you can say that that is a bit of progress, but, as I say, I must consider with others, and the prime minister, again.’

Mr Pym is to make a statement to the Commons on Monday about his visit.

He is still warning of ‘very real difficulties and obstacles’ that lie in the way of a diplomatic statement.

Mr Haig has found the Argentinian junta, beset by personal rivalries and ambitions, almost impossible to talk with.

However, with new ideas emerging as a result of Mr Pym’s flying visit, Mr Haig is to see Nicanor Costa Mendez, the Argentinian foreign minister, in Washington tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry repeated statements that the task-force ‘has not landed anywhere’.

Argentina sights ships

Two British warships have taken up positions some 50 miles off South Georgia Island, Argentine naval sources in Buenos Aires said today.

But there was little chance of an immediate attack because an Antarctic storm was raging in the area, they added.

The sources said the storm, with 15ft waves, was battering the frozen and inhospitable island 800 miles south-east of the Falkland Islands, and it was expected to worsen during the night.

Meanwhile Argentinian president Leopoldo Galtieri said earlier that the chance of a peaceful settlement was “slipping away.”

Norland prepares for war

The 12,500-tonne North Sea Ferries ship Norland is being prepared in Portsmouth Dockyard as a second-wave assault ship for the Falklands operation.

In addition to having two helicopter pads fitted she is being equipped with Bofors guns.

Work is continuing over the week-end, and some dockyard men may have to sail to complete the conversion.

Norland will be carrying 900 paratroops who will be driven from Aldershot to Portsmouth.

