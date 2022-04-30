Armed conflict looms closer, Argentina declares war zone

Britain and Argentina were edging closer to armed conflict over the Falkland Islands today.

The Argentinian decision to establish its own 200 mile ‘no-go’ zone around the Falklands, as well as South Georgia, the Sandwich Islands and the Argentine mainland, means that bloody conflict could only be hours away.

Ronald Reagan in March 1980 Picture: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The three-man junta said that any British ship or plane found within the zone would be regarded as hostile and ‘treated accordingly’.

And Britain has made it plain that its own 200-mile total exclusion zone around the Falklands is not a bluff.

The announcement of the so-called ‘war zone’ came from the Argentine junta only hours before Britain’s total exclusion zone is due to come into effect today.

The junta also informed America that its latest proposals for settling the crisis were ‘unsatisfactory’ and required further clarification.

The News

Britain regards this as a blatant spinning out by Argentina of negotiations to gain time to strengthen its own military forces on the Falklands.

The Argentinian military zone is to operate ‘as of today’ - apparently meaning immediately.

Meanwhile, President Reagan or his White House representatives could make a statement today backing Britain over the Falklands crisis, Senate sources said.

Last night the Senate sidestepped a resolution of outright support for Britain but, by a 79-1 vote, called for the withdrawal of Argentine forces from the Falklands.

The original resolution, introduced by Democrat Joe Biden, called for U.S. preparations to “use all appropriate means to assist the British in forcing Argentinian troops to leave the Falklands.

War ‘not yet legally declared’

Britain is still not legally at war with Argentina.

It was thought unlikely today that war will formally be declared even if an attempt is made to re-invade the Falklands.

As Mrs Thatcher made clear in the Commons on Monday, Britain took South Georgia under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter which gives a country the right to self defence if its territory is attacked.

This article is likely to be invoked if Britain seeks to re-invade the Falklands.

Prince ‘blew his top’

Prince Andrew ‘blew his top’ and threatened to resign his commission in the Royal Navy when the Queen told him he could not join the Falklands task force, it has been revealed.

But the Duke of Edinburgh, who saw active service in World War II, intervened and the Prince, who is second in line to the Throne, was allowed to take his proper place.

Lt-Cmdr. Ralph Wykes-Sneyd RN, the Prince’s commanding officer, was told he should receive no special treatment and should fly whatever missions were required of him.

