Britain takes 200 prisoners, Argentinian sub crew among those captured.

Britain has taken 200 Argentinian prisoners in South Georgia, and the whole island is now in British hands.

Between 80 and 90 of the prisoners are from the crippled submarine, believed to be the Santa Fe, which was attacked by British helicopters off Grytviken yesterday.

April 26, 1982

One Argentinian casualty has been reported, a seaman, who has had a leg amputated.

Government sources confirmed that Leith, the only inhabited part of the island apart from Grytviken, is now in British hands.

There are no reports that any casualties resulted from the taking of Leith.

A message has been received from members of the British Antarctic Survey on the island, reporting that they are safe.

The Royal Marine detachment at Grytviken, South Georgia Picture: National Archives/PA Wire

One Whitehall source said the status of the captives was presumably ‘prisoner-of-war’, even though Britain had not declared war on Argentina.

The government believes that the recapture of South Georgia strengthens its hand in the diplomatic negotiations which Britain considers are still in play through United States Secretary of State Mr. Alexander Haig.

But talks have been suspended ‘for the time being’ by Argentina.

The suspension of the talks was announced in Washington today by Argentinian Foreign Minister Nicanor Costa Mendez. ‘For us, this means no negotiations with Britain for the time being,’ he said.

He was speaking shortly after announcing that he had postponed a visit to the State Department for talks on the crisis with US Secretary of State Alexander Haig.

Falklands action ‘in 48 hours’

British forces are likely to be in action against Argentinian occupation troops on the Falklands ‘within the next 48 hours’, Whitehall sources disclosed today.

Said one official: ‘The reek of cordite is pretty strong today in the walls of Whitehall.’

Time is against the British task-force - and in the interests of Argentina.

The fighting edge of the Marines and troops embarked in the task-force, now said to be ‘very close’ to the Falklands, will be blunted by prolonged periods in the stormy waters of the South Atlantic.

Wives wave off Norland

Nearly 200 soldiers’ wives were allowed into Portsmouth Naval Base today to wave goodbye to husbands sailing in the North sea ferry Norland to join to Falkland Islands task force.

Special arrangements were made for the wives to be in the base - but a ban was put on cameras.

About 900 paratroopers left Aldershot early today and were settling down on board the 12,500-tonne ferry as she sailed.

Mary Rose divers get together

Volunteer divers who logged thousands of hours on the Spithead site of the Mary Rose during 1981, converged on Portsmouth for a week-end reunion.

Among the 160 guests at a conference and dinner at the Crest Hotel were divers from Holland and Scotland - and girl diver Clare Barnes who travelled from Singapore.