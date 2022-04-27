Falkland garrison planned, 3,000 troops for ‘tent city’

Britain is planning an Army garrison of around 3,000 troops for the Falklands once they are recaptured or handed back through diplomatic action, Whitehall officials disclosed today.

Army headquarters at UK Land Forces, Wilton, near Salisbury, has supplied 2,000 tons of tents for the new garrison, which will be formed by 5 Infantry Brigade, now training in Wales.

Atlantic Conveyor

Most of the tents are in Atlantic Conveyor, the 14,946-tonne roll-on, roll-off chartered cargo ship which left Devonport at the week-end.

The rest will be loaded on another ship, still to be chartered, which will also carry another 20 days’ ammunition supply for the task-force.

Officials said today that, following any action in the Falklands, the Royal Marines would be pulled out “almost immediately” because of their NATO commitments to defend the Northern flank of the Alliance in Norway.

The garrison will be formed from troops of 5 Infantry Brigade, the Army formation assigned to the role of operations outside the NATO area.

The News on April 27, 1982

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence today issues a categorical denial that a small British force had landed on the Falkland Islands.

A report in The Times today said an advance party had landed there and was seeking a landing site for the main force. But a Defence Ministry spokesperson stressed: ‘That is not true. We are saying quite specifically that this is definitely untrue.’

Thatcher is thankful

Mrs Thatcher has sent a message of congratulations to the task-force on the recapture of South Georgia.

The message was sent yesterday afternoon to the Commander-in-Chief of the Fleet, Admiral Sir Terence Lewin, at Royal Navy Headquarters at Northwood, North London, but not revealed until today.

In it, Mrs Thatcher said she had just reported to Parliament ‘the successful completion of the operation to recapture the British dependency of South Georgia. All the major political parties represented in Parliament join with me in congratulating the men in the armed forces under your command on the successful outcome of this operation.’

Hermes deserter is fined

A seaman found guilty of deserting the task-force has been fined £361 by a court on board HMS Hermes.

The 25-year-old crewman, a stores accountant in Hermes, admitted failing to report to the ship before she left Portsmouth three weeks ago.

He later gave himself up and was transferred to Hermes at Ascension Island to face trial.

Captain Lyn Middleton gave the seamen a choice of facing a court martial or trial under the 1957 Naval Discipline Act.

The seaman, whose name has been withheld, elected to have a summary trial before the captain.

Monster sponsor grips Paulsgrove, pupils aim for minibus

Paulsgrove youngsters made a monster of a marathon seem easy when they walked, ran, bounced, swam, pushed, skated, spelled and heaved their way towards a new minibus.

Although King Richard School has already raised £2,000 through sponsored events during the past year, this was the day of the Monster Sponsor.