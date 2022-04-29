Falkland blackout ordered, Argentina prepares for attack

Argentina’s military governor of the Falklands has ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew and blackout on the islands, saying a British attack could come at any moment.

In Buenos Aires, the ruling military junta met late into the night, but the government maintained its silence on how Argentina regarded the latest US proposals aimed at averting war in the South Atlantic.

The News on April 29, 1982

‘As long as American efforts to bring the two sides to a peaceful settlement continue, there is hope,’ a Foreign Ministry source said.

In Washington, Argentine Foreign Minister Nicanor Costa Mendez said his government had not rejected the U.S. suggestions, and that it hoped to respond soon.

Mr Consta Mendez told reporters after a meeting with US Secretary of State Mr Alexander Haig that the U.S. plan was ‘one of the roads to peace’. He said: ‘We are not discarding that road.’

The junta itself predicted a British attack in 24 to 48 hours, and said Argentinians ‘maintain firmly their spirit of combat and their faith in eventual victory.’

Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands Picture: Steve Allen Travel Photography

And Falklands Governor General Mario Menendez said last night an attack by the powerful British strike force now near the islands could be imminent.

The Telam news agency quoted him as telling residents to stay in their houses between 6pm and 6am and observe a total blackout.

Europe backs UN call

MPs representing the 21-nation Council of Europe today voted overwhelmingly for the withdrawal of Argentine troops from the Falklands, and called on both governments to seek a diplomatic solution.

Only one Spanish member of the Council’s Parliamentary Assembly voted against, while other Spanish members abstained in the vote on a resolution expressing ‘solidarity with the United Kingdom’s declared aim of achieving a peaceful and fair solution.’

Attempts by Spanish members to include in the resolution a call for an immediate withdrawal ‘of all forces’ in order to reach a negotiated solution was defeated.

Reluctant refugees

After a ‘wonderful’ 13 years in the Falkland Islands, the fear of war has forced a heartbroken family to return to Portsmouth and face the turmoil of starting a new life.

Mr Hector Clark, 48, his wife Joyce, 53, and their daughter, Michelle, 17, who arrived in England with just two suitcases of clothes, have left behind their three-bedroomed bungalow at Goose Green, East Falkland, furniture, personal belongings, jobs, and friends to escape the crisis which, they believe, can only end in bloodshed.

Mr and Mrs Clark, who were both born in Portsmouth, have no intention of returning to the Falklands.

Roll out the barrel to posh up Pompey

Although Portsmouth has a fine tradition for boat building, there was not much evidence of it at the Canoe Lake, Southsea.

Six teams from the City Leisure Services Department were competing in the Great Raft Race yesterday to publicize the Posh Up Pompey anti-litter campaign.

They were given two oil drums, two planks of wood; a broom, and a length of rope to construct something seaworthy enough to get them from one side of the lake to the other.