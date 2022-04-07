Politicians back News initiative

The News campaign to ‘Keep The Fleet’ gained immediate wide-ranging support today.

Politicians of all parties gave their backing to the initiative aimed at changing the government’s defence policy.

Said Portsmouth North MP Mr Peter Griffiths: ‘This is marvellous news. The local Press has enormous influence and can coordinate the response of the people in the Portsmouth area.

‘I will do all I can to further the aims of the campaign. The Prime Minister and the Cabinet will be influenced and impressed by this grass-roots opinion.

‘God’s Speed to the Keep The Fleet Campaign,’ said Mr Griffiths.

Mr. Roderick Emmerson, leader of the Labour group on the city council, said: ‘I wholeheartedly support the Keep The Fleet campaign.

‘We have known all along that the policy is wrong, and it is good to see public opinion beginning to turn.

‘Now is the time for the city to unite and fight,’ said Mr Emmerson.

Former Royal Marine Mr Charles Mos, chairman of Portsmouth’s Leisure Committee, said: ‘I am 100 per cent behind The News campaign. A strong Navy and well-equipped surface fleet are an essential first-line of defence. The events of the last few days have exposed the folly of trying to reduce Royal Naval and Royal Marines forces.’

The News today invites its readers to support its KEEP THE FLEET campaign by cutting out and displaying the sticker in their cars, shop windows, factories, and homes. Tomorrow The News will launch a petition in which everyone can play a part.

Get out, then we can talk

The government is standing firmly by the United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate Argentinian withdrawal from the Falkland Islands.

It means that Britain will almost certainly not engage in any direct talks with the Argentinians until and unless that resolution is complied with.

Early visitors to Downing Street included the Foreign Secretary (Mr. Francis Pym) and the Defence Secretary (Mr. John Nott), who were both speaking for the Government in this afternoon’s Commons debate.

The Opposition are convinced that the Government was aware of Argentina’s invasion plans days before it took place, yet did nothing about it.

More ships get ready

Three more warships today seemed set to join the Falklands task-force.

The Devonport-based frigates Dido, Euryalus, and Battleaxe were ready just 24 hours after returning from exercises in the Mediterranean.

Normally crews could expect some time ashore after exercises - but all leave has been cancelled.

Four of Devonport’s six nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarines are “out on patrol,” and observers believe that at least two are on their way to the South Atlantic.

Two landing ships - Sir Galahad and Sir Geraint - have already sailed from Devonport carrying commandos, guns, helicopters, trucks, and other equipment.

In other news – Taking a dive for Mary Rose

Eight parachutists will make not one jump but two in Portsmouth - raising money for the Mary Rose.

On Friday, the Red Devils free fall team will parachute from more than 7,000 feet to take part in a star-studded charity event for the Tudor warship.

They plan to land around midday at Victoria Park, in Anglesea Road, then take a second plunge in a sponsored swim at the park’s pool.

More than 1,200 swimmers have entered the event, Swimarathon ‘82.