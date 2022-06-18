The Falklands War was a conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom, which lasted between April 2 and June 14, 1982.

To mark those who gallantly served our country, and their families, commemoration events will be taking place across Portsmouth and Hampshire.

This procession of events will mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of Falklands veterans were given a rousing welcome to Portsmouth by the Royal Marines Band to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Picture: Sarah Standing (170622-119)

Current servicemen from the Royal Navy, British Army, and RAF, will be present at many of them.

Some of the commemorations have already started.

More than a 100 veterans gathered on the steps of the Guildhall to watch the stunning Beating Retreat display by the world-acclaimed Royal Marines Band.

Dozens of Falklands veterans were given a rousing welcome to Portsmouth by the Royal Marines Band to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Picture: Sarah Standing (170622-173)

The News will have reporters at several of these events.

To keep updated throughout our coverage, you can follow our live blog at the bottom of this article.

You can look back at some of the key moments from Saturday.