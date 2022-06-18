Falklands 40: Live updates on commemorations for veterans, their families and Armed Forces members across Portsmouth and Hampshire

RESIDENTS from across Portsmouth have a connection to the Armed Forces one way or another.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 9:32 am

The Falklands War was a conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom, which lasted between April 2 and June 14, 1982.

To mark those who gallantly served our country, and their families, commemoration events will be taking place across Portsmouth and Hampshire.

This procession of events will mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Dozens of Falklands veterans were given a rousing welcome to Portsmouth by the Royal Marines Band to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Picture: Sarah Standing (170622-119)

Read More

Read More
Royal Marines' rousing welcome to Falklands heroes in Portsmouth leaves veterans...

Current servicemen from the Royal Navy, British Army, and RAF, will be present at many of them.

Some of the commemorations have already started.

More than a 100 veterans gathered on the steps of the Guildhall to watch the stunning Beating Retreat display by the world-acclaimed Royal Marines Band.

Dozens of Falklands veterans were given a rousing welcome to Portsmouth by the Royal Marines Band to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Picture: Sarah Standing (170622-173)

SEE ALSO: New commander of Portsmouth Naval Base insists the city and Royal Navy has an 'exciting future' ahead

The News will have reporters at several of these events.

To keep updated throughout our coverage, you can follow our live blog at the bottom of this article.

You can look back at some of the key moments from Saturday.

To stay fully informed and updated, check back throughout the day.

Live updates from Falklands War commemorations across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:53

  • Events for ex-servicemen and veterans are scheduled for this weekend.
  • Some commemoration events have already taken place in Portsmouth.
  • The News will have reporters at events over the weekend.
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:53

Broad Street, Old Portsmouth

Veterans are forming up and gathering in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth.

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:47

Laughter

Veterans - who had been formed up silently on parade - burst into fits of laughter as a young boy shouted out ‘where are you, daddy?’

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:45

Broad Street, Old Portsmouth

Falklands veterans were given a rousing round of applause as the marched down Broad Street, singing: ‘Always look on the bright side of life.’

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:38

Broad Street, Old Portsmouth

Pictures of veterans and current military personnel marching in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth.

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:35

Falklands 40 Commemoration,

The commemoration march is underway in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth.

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:31

Gerald Vernon-Jackson

Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson spoke at the Falklands 40th anniversary ceremony.

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:15

Veterans at Square Tower Ceremony

Royal Navy veterans Alan Harris, 63, left, and Tommy Finlay, 65, have travelled from Northern Ireland to attend today’s service.

Tommy, a former Chief Petty Officer, said: ‘I am seeing friends I haven’t seen for years.

‘It’s been over 20 years since I’ve come to Portsmouth.

‘The city has really welcomed us.’

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:10

Crowds At Square Tower Ceremony

Hundreds of people are already crowding into Broad Street ahead of the commemorations.

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:04

Square Tower Ceremony

Veterans and dignitaries have gathered outside the Square Tower ahead of today’s ceremony.

Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:00

Royal Navy Field Gun March

A Royal Navy Field Gun with a Union flag draped over it was carried from HMS Nelson Wardroom to the Falklands Memorial, in Old Portsmouth, yesterday.

A crew of serving and former military personnel pushed the gun, with The Royal Marines Volunteer Cadet Corps (RMVCC) providing a beat to march to.

You can read the full story about the march here.

At 4pm on Saturday afternoon, a Royal Navy Field Gun with a Union flag draped over carried the RNA memorial wreath from HMS Nelson Wardroom to the Falklands Memorial, Sally Port, Old Portsmouth, via Gunwharf Quays. Pictured - The team from Field Gun Sport, led by Danny Tregarthen with Bill Oliphant, General Secretary of the Royal Naval Association and WO1 Claire Robson (Centre). Photos by Alex Shute
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ResidentsArmed ForcesPortsmouthFalklands 40Hampshire