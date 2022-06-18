The Falklands War was a conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom, which lasted between April 2 and June 14, 1982.
To mark those who gallantly served our country, and their families, commemoration events will be taking place across Portsmouth and Hampshire.
This procession of events will mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.
Current servicemen from the Royal Navy, British Army, and RAF, will be present at many of them.
Some of the commemorations have already started.
More than a 100 veterans gathered on the steps of the Guildhall to watch the stunning Beating Retreat display by the world-acclaimed Royal Marines Band.
Live updates from Falklands War commemorations across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 10:53
- Events for ex-servicemen and veterans are scheduled for this weekend.
- Some commemoration events have already taken place in Portsmouth.
- The News will have reporters at events over the weekend.
Broad Street, Old Portsmouth
Veterans are forming up and gathering in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth.
Laughter
Veterans - who had been formed up silently on parade - burst into fits of laughter as a young boy shouted out ‘where are you, daddy?’
Broad Street, Old Portsmouth
Falklands veterans were given a rousing round of applause as the marched down Broad Street, singing: ‘Always look on the bright side of life.’
Broad Street, Old Portsmouth
Pictures of veterans and current military personnel marching in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth.
Falklands 40 Commemoration,
The commemoration march is underway in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth.
Gerald Vernon-Jackson
Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson spoke at the Falklands 40th anniversary ceremony.
Veterans at Square Tower Ceremony
Royal Navy veterans Alan Harris, 63, left, and Tommy Finlay, 65, have travelled from Northern Ireland to attend today’s service.
Tommy, a former Chief Petty Officer, said: ‘I am seeing friends I haven’t seen for years.
‘It’s been over 20 years since I’ve come to Portsmouth.
‘The city has really welcomed us.’
Crowds At Square Tower Ceremony
Hundreds of people are already crowding into Broad Street ahead of the commemorations.
Square Tower Ceremony
Veterans and dignitaries have gathered outside the Square Tower ahead of today’s ceremony.
Royal Navy Field Gun March
A Royal Navy Field Gun with a Union flag draped over it was carried from HMS Nelson Wardroom to the Falklands Memorial, in Old Portsmouth, yesterday.
A crew of serving and former military personnel pushed the gun, with The Royal Marines Volunteer Cadet Corps (RMVCC) providing a beat to march to.