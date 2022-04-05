‘In the spring of 1982 an armada of more than 100 ships ploughed through the rough waters of the South Atlantic.

‘Mighty aircraft carriers, their flight decks and hangars crammed with helicopters and jets; submarines; assault ships filled with military vehicles and messes packed with Royal Marines; cruise liners hastily converted into troop ships; RFA tankers and stores ships; cargo vessels, minesweepers, and even tugs made up the small armada as it commenced its journey south.

‘Within three days, the first ships in what would grow to be a mighty task force – Royal Navy warships, support ships of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, and merchantmen pressed into government service – began sailing from British ports and bases

Commodore David Eagles, head of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Service

‘They carried 27,000 men and women 9,000 miles from the UK to 800 remote, bleak islands off the east coast of South America. Islands few Britons had even heard of just weeks before.

‘It is testament not just to those serving, but dockyard workers, warehouse storemen and women, ammunition depot employees and thousands more across the defence industry and organisation, working to a common cause, toiled around the clock to ready that force.

‘The taskforce was cheered out of port by thousands of well-wishers with banners and flags, a force which would re-appear in the summer as the armada returned in triumph and to unforgettable scenes, particularly in Portsmouth and Southampton.

‘But not all would return, nor all those who sailed in them.

‘The conflict in the Falklands was bitter, unexpected, unplanned and in today’s climate may seem remote both in distance and, after four decades, time.

‘The values which underpinned victory in 1982 – professionalism, better training, better equipment, personal courage, humanity after victory – continue to underpin today’s armed forces.

‘Lessons were learned – airborne early warning for our aircraft carriers, improved damage control, close-in weapons systems as an extra line of defence against missile attack, the importance of naval gunfire support – which have been introduced to the Fleet, while those who served have shared their experiences and passed them on to generations of sailors and commandos.

‘Some still serve. After four decades, there are still more than 100 sailors and Royal Marines – young men then, now in the sunset years of their rich, varied careers – who wear the South Atlantic Medal with pride and continue their duty to the Navy and Nation.

‘In 1982, they were the Falklands’ liberators. Today’s sailors and Royal Marines are the islands’ guardians and protectors.

‘Our commitment to the Islands remains unshaken. Steadfast, determined, constant. HMS Forth patrols the islands, providing reassurance and support to the local community, working side-by-side with our colleagues in the Army and RAF.

‘Her crew are joined by a small dedicated team of engineers who provide the support she needs in the unforgiving South Atlantic environment.

‘Among the most honoured tasks all Royal Navy personnel serving in the Falklands face is to maintain and restore the many monuments peppered around the island chains, in locations few can visit but which are etched in the memories of those who fought here 40 years ago.

‘The names are immortalised in Royal Navy annals: HMS Sheffield, Coventry, Ardent, Antelope, RFA Sir Galahad, SS Atlantic Conveyer, San Carlos, Two Sisters, Mount Harriet.

‘This year’s anniversary allows us once again to reflect on their achievements and their sacrifice, to acknowledge that though different in many ways, the Royal Navy of 2022 shares the same values, possesses personnel of the same mettle, courage, determination, embraces innovation and technology and is committed to upholding the freedoms we all treasure.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron