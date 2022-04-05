Falklands 40: Portsmouth headlines from The News on April 5, 1982

Carriers lead out task-force

The Fleet is on its way - the aircraft carriers HMS Invincible and HMS Hermes sailed from Portsmouth into the morning mist of the Solent today to meet the Argentinian challenge.

Officers and men stood silently on the flight decks as thousands of onlookers - packing every vantage point around the harbour mouth - gave them a patriotic and emotional send-off.

Falklands task force flagship HMS Hermes pulls away from her berth in Portsmouth Naval Base on April 5, 1982, bound for the South Atlantic.

Both ships, crammed with Sea Harrier fighters, helicopters, and missiles, gave blasts on their sirens to answer the cheers from the throng ashore.

An armada of small boats followed the task-force leaders as the support tanker Pearleaf slipped her moorings on the Gosport side of the Harbour to join the gathering might of the Royal Navy.

It was the first war fleet to leave Portsmouth since Suez 26 years ago - and first stop will be Plymouth to pick up crack Commando units for the confrontation ahead.

So large is the naval force mustered to restore British sovereignty to the remote Falkland Islands that there is little left of the Royal Navy in the home ports.

The News, April 5, 1982

Portsmouth’s pride bubbled over as thousands turned out to give the task-force a rousing send-off.

Flags draped from every corner of every building along a two-mile stretch of the seafront as flares filled the sky.

Around 5,000 people filled Gosport’s Ferry Gardens for the farewell.

The man responsible for the fleet in Portsmouth, Rear-Admiral Anthony Tippet, has praised those who worked around the clock to make sure it sailed on time.

He said: ‘I have unqualified admiration for the way everyone has pulled together.’

Carrington: I quit – Falklands fury topples Minister

The Foreign Secretary, Lord Carrington, and his team of Ministers resigned today in the face of mounting fury at the handling of the invasion crisis.

Defence Secretary Mr John Nott tendered his resignation at the same time - “as a matter of honour” - but it was refused by the Prime Minister.

The Foreign Secretary’s letter to the Prime Minister said: ‘The Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands has led to strong criticism in Parliament and in the Press of the government’s policy. I have been responsible for the conduct of that policy and I think it right I should resign.’

Navy policy ‘must change’

The Leader of Portsmouth City Council (Mr John Marshall) is writing to the Prime Minister, asking her to save the Dockyard, in the light of the current crisis.

Mr. Marshall said: ‘The lesson of the Falkland Islands must be learned. Britain needs the navy and needs Portsmouth, too.’

It was ironic that the two aircraft carriers aiding the navy task force being assembled in Portsmouth were to be given up, he said.

Conservative backbench MPs are becoming increasingly confident that the invasion will force a change in the government’s policy towards the Royal Navy.

In other news – R.A.F.A on parade

Portsmouth played host at the weekend to the south-east annual conference of the Royal Air Forces Association.

It was opened at the Rock Gardens Pavilion, Southsea, by the Lord Mayor (Mr Frank Sorrell) and presided over by the President of the south-east area (Group Captain the Earl of Ilchester). Representatives from about 100 branches attended the conference and took part in a parade yesterday morning headed by the band of 1189 Squadron Air Training Corps.