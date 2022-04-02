No Surrender // British pledge on Falklands threat

The Government promised today to defend the Falkland Islands against invasion by Argentina.

The Deputy Foreign Secretary (Mr. Humphrey Atkins) told the Commons in an emergency statement that “appropriate military and diplomatic measures” were being taken to protect the British dependency.

Unknown Argentine soldiers in Port Stanley 1982. The picture was taken by an Argentinean soldier during the Falklands war. The camera was taken from him by a Royal Marine when he was captured and brought back as a trophy. The photographs show Argentinean soldiers in and around Port Stanley during the occupation. They are mainly dressed in cold weather uniform consisting of a Dubon parka jacket; a cold, wet weather jacket and a Marine infantry field cap or steel helmet. Picture from The Royal Marines Museum

He said: “There is now a real expectation that an Argentine attack against the Falklands will take place very soon. We shall sustain and defend the Falkland Islands to the best of our ability.”

His statement came after an hour-long emergency Cabinet meeting at Downing Street, which was also attended by The First Sea Lord, Adml. Sir Henry Leach and Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Beetham.

Asked if an initial use of force by Argentina would be the end of the matter, Mr. Atkins said, “No it would not.”

Mr. Atkins would give no details of Britain’s proposed military response.

The Royal Navy also flung a veil of secrecy over any action which might be taken to combat the Argentinian aggression.

Suggestions that the Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier, H.M.S. Invincible, might head a task force of six or seven ships to the South Atlantic, so far appear to have little foundation.

A Defence Ministry spokesman commented tersely: “We do not discuss contingency plans or operational deployments.”

If it was decided to send Invincible to confront the Argentinian Navy, it would take several days to prepare to sail - and at an average speed of 25 knots it would take nearly two weeks to reach the Falklands.

Government cuts air link

British Caledonian Airways, the British “flag carrier” to South America, was told by the Foreign Office today not to operate into Argentina.

And the airline has accepted the advice. A flight which left London last night for Buenos Aires was landing in Brazil.

The 23 passengers booked for the full journey will be transferred to another carrier in Sao Paulo. The airline normally operates three flights a week to Argentina.

The situation for British merchant ships is less urgent.

The General Council of British shipping said no British vessels were due in Argentina for the next few days.

City connection

Pictured in Portsmouth Naval Base in 1977 is the Argentinian guided-missile destroyer Hercules - one of the warships reported to be in the Falkland Islands invasion force.

Hercules, built by Vickers, was in Portsmouth for a year while the Royal Navy taught the Argentinian crew how to operate what was then one of the world’s most sophisticated warships.

Her sister ship, the Santissima Trinidad, was in Portsmouth last year to work up with the help of the Royal Navy.

Hercules and Santissima Trinidad are similar in most respects to the Royal Navy’s Portsmouth-based Type 42 guided-missile destroyers.

In contrast to these modern ships, the Argentine Navy’s one aircraft carrier, the Veinticinco de Mayo, 19,896-tons, is 37 years old.

In other news: Cultural link with Poland strengthened

The Polish Ambassador to Britain met the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth (Mr. Frank Sorrell), during a one-day visit to the city.

Ambassador Mr. Stephan Staniszewski was guest of honour at a dinner after the International String Quartet Competition prize winners’ concert held at the Guildhall.

On his visit Mr. Staniszewski was accompanied by the Director of the Polish Culture Institute (Irena Gabor-Jatczak).

The low-key visit was described as a “courtesy call” and the 20-minute discussion centred on future cultural connections between Poland and the city.