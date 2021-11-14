Some of the cadets taking part in the parade in Fareham

Large crowds lined West Street outside the Holy Trinity Church where the names of loved ones who lost their lives as serving members of the armed forces were read out at the war memorial.

Chris Potter, commanding officer of the HMS Collingwood, had the honour of leading the parade comprising veterans, servicemen, cadets and Scouts of all ages.

The parade started from the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club before marching down West Street to the war memorial to attend the two-minute silence, something that couldn’t be done last year due to the pandemic.

Wreaths left by Fareham's war memorial.

Chris Potter said: ‘It’s especially important for these guys to be able to parade and pay their respects, it’s good to be back.’

During the two-minute silence the sun managed to breach through the clouds for a brief but blissful moment, tears could be seen in the crowd but not heard.

Veteran John Waldron, 73, was a Grenadier Guard who served in Kenya and completed four tours in Northern Ireland.

He said: ‘I just like the service and the feel of all the people, seeing how many still turn up for it.

The parade took place through the centre of Fareham.

‘It’s a good laugh, afterwards we all get together, it’s quite nice, good to see some of the old faces again.’

RAF veteran Terry Flinn, 72 completed 22 years in the military and flew a C-130 Hercules plane during the Falklands War.

When asked what he valued most about the service, he said: ‘Just rebuilding the spirit of comradery for me.’

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the crowds back in such strength and doing what we should be doing, last year was a very depleted affair.

‘Seeing the sheer numbers in West Street and seeing the acknowledgement of the people we’ve lost here in Fareham.’

During the church service, Reverend Wendy May Jacobs led a sermon highlighting the tragedy of war.

‘We honour members of our armed forces who have died protecting the innocent.’ she said. ‘We grieve those who have returned from war, so devastated that they take their own lives to escape the suffering inside their heads caused by what they have seen, heard or done.

‘We all know that nothing is worse than war, we all know that there are no winners in war.’

