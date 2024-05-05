FNS Aquitaine: French naval ship to sail out of Portsmouth Harbour this afternoon
The French naval ship, Aquitaine, is estimated to leave Portsmouth Harbour at around 5.30pm on Sunday, May 5. The frigate arrived in Portsmouth on Friday, May 3 and is one of a number of international ships that have been hosted by the Royal Navy this year
In February, the Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi and IS San Giorgio stopped off on their way to the North sea and Artic Circle. They were joined by a Spanish frigate ESPS Santa Maria who also stopped off before proceeding to the North Sea.
The French frigate is scheduled to leave at around 5.30pm but it is expected to be closer to 5.45pm.
