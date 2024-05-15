Watch more of our videos on Shots!

France’s Eternal Flame was brought to Portsmouth yesterday on a ferry accompanied by a military convoy.

As part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations, Brittany Ferries’ MV Galicia sailed past The Round Tower - greeted by crowds of people. The flame, which normally resides on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc De Triomphe in Paris, has left its home for the first time in its 101-year history.

The convoy carrying France's Freedom Flame sailing into Portsmouth on May 14. Picture: Kevin Fryer - My Portsmouth By Drone

The convoy travelled across the Channel, with the ferry accompanied by HMS Medusa, HSL 102 and MGB 81 as well as two Royal Navy P2000 patrol boats and the French schooner Etoile.

Military personnel, including a 20-person guard of honour made up of French and UK personnel, alongside the Royal Marines Corps of Drums, greeted the convoy at Portsmouth International Port.