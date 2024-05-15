WATCH drone footage of convoy sailing France's Freedom Flame into Portsmouth for D-Day 80
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations, Brittany Ferries’ MV Galicia sailed past The Round Tower - greeted by crowds of people. The flame, which normally resides on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc De Triomphe in Paris, has left its home for the first time in its 101-year history.
The convoy travelled across the Channel, with the ferry accompanied by HMS Medusa, HSL 102 and MGB 81 as well as two Royal Navy P2000 patrol boats and the French schooner Etoile.
Military personnel, including a 20-person guard of honour made up of French and UK personnel, alongside the Royal Marines Corps of Drums, greeted the convoy at Portsmouth International Port.
Musicians performed a traditional Beating Retreat ceremony following the speeches, with the flame due to be taken to Arlington, Virginia, USA. Kevin Fryer, of My Portsmouth By Drone, captured video footage of the convoy sailing into the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.