Stephen Morgan has lashed out at Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage after she took a swipe at Labour for a ‘catalogue of wasteful decisions’ – such as the selling off of the Royal Naval Hospital Haslar in 2009 for £3m when it had reportedly been valued at £52m – during a speech in parliament this week.

However, Portsmouth South MP Mr Morgan was outraged by the political potshot at Labour.

The political row over defence budgets came as the Royal Navy newest £3.2bn aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales departed Portsmouth Harbour for a series of exercises. Photo: PA

Speaking to The News, the former shadow armed forces minister, said: ‘This is desperate stuff to distract from the £13bn of taxpayers’ money in 67 officially confirmed cases of Ministry of Defence (MoD) waste since 2010, with £4bn wasted while the current defence secretary has been in post.

‘The government has been in power for over a decade, so shirking responsibilities for its own failings is beyond absurd and taxpayers in Portsmouth and across the country deserve far better than to see their money so flagrantly wasted.’

Mr Morgan’s comments came little more than a week after Labour chiefs launched a political broadside against the Tories over their defence spending record.

Stephen Morgan MP. D-Day 75 memorial service at the D-Day stone, Southsea Esplanade. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

A report by the party, released last week, examined all MoD spending since 2010, covering the years of the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition and then the Cameron, May and Johnson-led governments.

It said that the ‘wasted’ £13bn included £4.8bn was from cancelled contracts and £5.6bn of overspending on existing projects.

Many of the examples over the years have already been highlighted by the National Audit Office and the Commons public accounts committee.

The Tory party has previously accused Labour of creating a £40bn ‘black hole’ in Ministry of Defence budgets, which led to brutal cuts in 2010.However, Mr Morgan insisted if Labour was in government, it would make the MoD the first department subject to the new Office for Value of Money’s ‘tough spending regime’ and that it would ‘commission’ the NAO to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of MoD wastage.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP Picture: Malcolm Wells (190517-7252)

He added: ‘The National Audit Office has declared the defence equipment plan “unaffordable” for the last four years in a row and has warned of a funding black hole in the defence budget of up to £17bn.

‘Labour’s audit is the first step in fixing the failing system to clean up ministers’ mess.’

