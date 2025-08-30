A “future deployment” has been organised testing the aerial capabilities of the UK and Japan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence Secretary John Healey and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani confirmed in a joint press conference that both air forces will be operating together soon. This comes after extensive work between the naval forces, including the Royal Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales paying a visit to the Indo-Pacific nation as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group.

The Defence Secretary John Healey attends a reception onboard the HMS Prince of Wales on the occasion if the ship being the first foreign carrier to dock in Tokyo with The Defence Minister for Japan, Gen Nakatani in Tokyo. A future deployment has been organised between the RAF and Japanese naval forces. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Mr Healey said F-15 aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) will soon be stationed in the UK. Supporting transport planes will be alongside them, with unit-to-unit exchanges planned with the RAF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement after the meeting said: “The Ministers acknowledged the strengthening relationship between the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), as demonstrated by their joint efforts during Operation Highmast and interoperability efforts in preparation for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). The Ministers welcomed the future deployment to Europe, including the UK, by Japanese fighter aircraft and supporting transport aircraft.”

RAF pilots have already made themselves well accustomed to working with their Japanese allies. One exercise saw British F-35B fighter jets land on the Japanese helicopter carrier JS Kaga for the first time. Both governments are currently working on the Global Combat Air Programme alongside Italy, with the aim of building a sixth generation fighter jet.

The joint statement said the first contract between government and agency partners is expected to be signed by the end of 2025, with the aircraft earmarked to be delivered in 2035. Mr Healey and First Sea Lord Sir Gwyn Jenkins were present when HMS Prince of Wales sailed to Tokyo from Yokosuka Naval Base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour MP previously said: “The UK-Japan partnership is one of the strongest in the Indo-Pacific and continues to deliver real benefits for both countries through programmes like GCAP.

“It was a privilege to welcome the sailors, soldiers and aviators on board HMS Prince of Wales to Japan and thank them for their tireless work on this deployment. The Carrier Strike Group helps the UK to strengthen alliances and cement new partnerships, ensuring the UK is secure at home and strong abroad.”