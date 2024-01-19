The UK Defence Secretary has visited the sailors aboard a Portsmouth-based warship, after the Government said it “won’t stand by” while international shipping is under attack from Houthi rebels.

Grant Shapps said he met the HMS Diamond company to thank them for defending freedom of navigation, after the Iran-backed group said they would continue targeting vessels, including those from Britain. It comes after the UK Government held crisis talks with the shipping industry to say it will not allow international maritime trade to be “held to ransom”.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said the situation remains “concerning” as attacks persisted despite RAF airstrikes on Houthi positions. The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen last week, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Shipping lines and oil giants have diverted vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal, but the alternative route around southern African adds time and costs, which could hamper efforts to tackle inflation. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Shapps said he had visited the company on Thursday to thank them “for their incredible work defending freedom of navigation, saving innocent lives and ensuring merchant shipping is protected from the illegal Houthi attacks”.

The US military said on Thursday that it had fired another wave of ship and submarine-launched missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites. It marks the fourth time in recent days that it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East. US President Joe Biden said the strikes would continue, but acknowledged they had not yet stopped the Houthi attacks.

An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US led coalition to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen. Image: Sergeant Lee Goddard/Ministry of Defence.

HMS Diamond, a Portsmouth-based type 45 destroyer, is deployed in the Red Sea and is part of Operation Prosperity Guardian. Picture: LPhot Henry Parks.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations, which acts as a link between the Royal Navy and shipping, said it had received a report on Thursday about an attack 85 nautical miles south-east of Ash Shihr in Yemen, involving four drones flying close to a ship with one hitting the water “in close proximity to the vessel”. Another incident was reported 115 nautical miles south-east of Aden in Yemen, with drones reported close to a merchant vessel and an “explosion in the water” about 30 metres away from it, although the ship and crew were safe.

The Houthi rebels, who support Hamas in its war against Israel, say they have targeted ships with links to Tel Aviv, but vessels without obvious connections have also been hit. Supreme leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi, in his first comments since allied airstrikes started, said western military action does “not scare us” as he vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel, as well as vessels with British and American ties.

