At a cabinet meeting in Winchester today Hampshire County Council leader Cllr Keith Mans voiced his horror at the actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Branding him a 'dictator' Cllr Mans - a former RAF flight lieutenant - called for a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of big businesses at the Kremlin in Moscow. Picture Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images)

He said: 'I would like to speak about the tragic and horrifying situation in Ukraine - it's almost unbelievable that in the 21st century a civilised country in Europe can be invaded by a dictator like this.

'The pictures we see in the media and on television are shocking, and I sincerely hope this comes to an end as quickly as possible.

'We should put our full backing behind Ukraine, in just the same way as we backed countries invaded by Nazi Germany in 1939.'

Cllr Mans' comments come after the government announced residents could receive £350 a month for housing Ukranian refugees in their homes.

Hampshire County Council leader Cllr Keith Mans, middle, at a cabinet meeting in Winchester. Picture: David George

Since the invasion began, his position has been that Hampshire is ready and willing to help anyone seeking refuge in the county.

He said: 'We must do everything we can to ensure that Ukranian refugees coming to Hampshire are properly looked after.

'I am relieved that the government has moved rapidly to make sure we take a significant number of refugees into this country.

'For any immediate needs that arise over the coming days, we will have money available for items that are important for refugees - that involves things like housing, but also education too.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron