As the crowd cheered and the sun shone over the Solent, participants waded into the freezing sea, driven by camaraderie, resilience, and the shared goal of raising £10,000 for four charities.
Royal Marine Tim Crossin passed away on December 3 after a bravely fought battle with cancer, but before he died he had organised an open water dip tour which would have seen him take to the waves in locations across the UK in January 2025.
But in his memory his family and Commando comrades ensured his legacy continues organising 31 extreme cold dips in 31 UK locations, over 3,100 miles in a fundraiser dubbed Cold Dip Commando: The Timspiration Tour, with the event in Portsmouth taking place today (Thursday, January 30).
This event is still accepting donations. If you’d like to support the cause, visit Crowdfunding to funds for the Royal Marine Charity, Lymphoma Action, The Bowra Foundation and Rock to Recovery, doing 31 cold dips in 31 days in Jan. on JustGiving. So far more than £18,000 has been raised by all of the dips so far.
