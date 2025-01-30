Hardy Royal Marines and veterans brave the icy waters in Eastney in a fantastic fundraiser

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:57 BST

More than 100 hardy Royal Marines, veterans and supporters took a cold dip in Eastney to honour the final wishes of a former Commando, who wanted to take on one last challenge

As the crowd cheered and the sun shone over the Solent, participants waded into the freezing sea, driven by camaraderie, resilience, and the shared goal of raising £10,000 for four charities.

Royal Marine Tim Crossin passed away on December 3 after a bravely fought battle with cancer, but before he died he had organised an open water dip tour which would have seen him take to the waves in locations across the UK in January 2025.

But in his memory his family and Commando comrades ensured his legacy continues organising 31 extreme cold dips in 31 UK locations, over 3,100 miles in a fundraiser dubbed Cold Dip Commando: The Timspiration Tour, with the event in Portsmouth taking place today (Thursday, January 30).

This event is still accepting donations. If you’d like to support the cause, visit Crowdfunding to funds for the Royal Marine Charity, Lymphoma Action, The Bowra Foundation and Rock to Recovery, doing 31 cold dips in 31 days in Jan. on JustGiving. So far more than £18,000 has been raised by all of the dips so far.

Pictures from the dip in Eastney:

Royal Marines & Supporters next to the Yomper in Eastney

1. Cold Dip Commando

Royal Marines & Supporters next to the Yomper in Eastney | Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Photo: Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity

Photo Sales
Hardy fundraisers in Eastney

2. Cold Dip Commando: The Timspiration Tour

Hardy fundraisers in Eastney | Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Photo: Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity

Photo Sales
RNRMC team members Joe Standen (RM Veteran), Kev Bell (RN Veteran), Adam Silverthorne, and Shannon Cooper

3. Cold Dip Commando

RNRMC team members Joe Standen (RM Veteran), Kev Bell (RN Veteran), Adam Silverthorne, and Shannon Cooper | Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity

Photo Sales
Into the ice cold waters at Eastney

4. Cold Dip Commando

Into the ice cold waters at Eastney | Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthseaRoyal Marines
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice