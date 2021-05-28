Havant marks 100th anniversary of 'invaluable' Royal British Legion

Alan Mak laid a wreath in honour of the Royal British Legion's 100th anniversary.

A special service marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion’s creation was staged at St Faith's Church in Havant.

The ceremony was attended by Alan Mak, the town’s MP, and members of the Havant branch of the RBL.

Mr Mak laid a wreath honouring the charity, which was set up to support military personnel and their families following the horrors of the First World War.

The Havant branch of the legion was formed in 1924 and is based at the Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Brockhampton Lane.

Paying tribute to the charity, Mr Mak said: ‘As the vice president of the Havant branch of the Royal British Legion, I was honoured to lay a wreath at the Havant War Memorial to mark the centenary of its creation.