Veterans and serving personnel have rallied around the poppy appeal after launching in Havant.

The first remembrance flowers were handed out at Tesco in Solent Road as donations began to come in this morning (October 24). Former soldiers and those still serving in the force will be working tirelessly to raise money for the Royal British Legion (RBL), and make sure those who died serving our country would never be forgotten.

For Matthew Rugden, who previously served in the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment, the appeal means an awful lot to him - with the charity being by his side through thick and thin. He told The News: “It’s a brilliant appeal, and they do a lot for veterans in all the services. I’ve had personal experience of that.”

The Havant Poppy Appeal has been launched, with a call for residents to get behind the cause once again. Pictured: Mayor of Havant Cllr Peter Wade, second left, poppy appeal organiser for Havant Andy Carter MBE, third left, Alan Mak MP, fourth from right, Rick Standen who is chair of the Havant branch of the Royal British Legion, right, and others at the launch of the Havant Poppy Appeal at Tesco, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-04) | Chris Moorhouse (241024-04)

The 51-year-old Leigh Park resident reached out to the RBL in 2017 after suffering with mental and physical health problems, as well as financial troubles. During his service in the army, he was deployed to Northern Ireland for three and a half years, with other stints in Bosnia, Kenya and elsewhere. He said due to the strains on the body being an infantry soldier, his knee was “ripped apart” and he had to have 14 operations on it.

On top of persistent back and shoulder injuries, he was left unable to work after previously running several businesses. “They helped me out financially for the last seven years as I can’t work anymore,” he said. “A family event happened and my PTSD kicked in, as well as the physical injuries which have worsened over the years. They were a massive help. I believe in their system wholeheartedly. I was a single parent and brought my son up through school while running the business.

Former infantryman Matthew Rugman, chairman of Havant Veterans Support Hub. | Chris Moorhouse (241024-08)

“From then on, I had to sort out my own mental health while living on a very small amount of money. The bills were building up. I reached out to Veterans Outreach Support (VOS), had an assessment done and that's where I found out my post traumatic stress disorder had come through. They advised me to reach out to the RBL.”

Mr Rugman said the charity collated the amount of money needed to cover his bills over a series of weeks and paid his creditors off. He added: “That relieved so much stress off my shoulders it was unbelievable. The feeling of being back in control of that side of my life was outstanding.

Bdr Sam Welden of 16th Regiment, Royal Artillery. He said he will always lend a hand to the poppy appeal as it means a lot to him and his family. | Chris Moorhouse (241024-13)

“My advice is let the pride go and reach out. Don’t hold back because at the end of the day, it affects yourself and your families. You have to put your family first. Don’t think about being a man or any of that malarkey. Reach out, or you’ll keep stifling.” Since the charity has supported him, Mr Rugman has become a committee member of the Havant branch - regularly hosting veterans breakfast clubs and other activities.

He said the charity’s support covers all basis - helping veterans and serving personnel in multiple ways. Bombardier Sam Welden, of 16th Regiment Royal Artillery, said he was honoured to support the poppy appeal due to the charity’s impact on serving members of the armed forces.

Former soldier Nick Checketts said he will be trying to raise as much money as possible for the poppy appeal. | Chris Moorhouse (241024-09)

“It’s good for serving soldiers to understand that it’s not just veterans that the appeal helps, but it’s everybody. They help a lot with people’s mental health when they leave the service, or while serving. I’ve had previous members of my family in the services, who got out and didn’t know what to do when they left. It has helped them to lean on the RBL and everyone else. I like to play my part whenever I can.”

Mr Welden said service personnel have access to helplines for mental health support and other issues, as well as supporting them financially in emergency scenarios. The 24-year-old, of Thorney Island, added: “It’s nice that there is something that we can fall back on if the worst were to happen. It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling.”

The RBL will have three static locations Tesco in Solent Road, the Meridian Shopping Centre and Asda in Leigh Park. Army cadets, veterans and other volunteers will be on the streets selling poppies, with boxes being handed out to schools and businesses.

Former RAF technician Ken Smith at the Havant Poppy Appeal launch. | Chris Moorhouse (241024-12)

Nick Checketts, a 61-year-old Standard Bearer, said: “Every year we all rally around. A lot of work goes into it before it launches. It’s so important to remember the fallen and honour what they’ve done for the nation. It should never be forgotten. We have to keep getting it out there so we never forget.” The Clanfield resident and former army soldier said the community events have been great for getting people together.

“If they have any problems, they share them and they get pointed in the right direction for help if they need it,” he added. “There’s a bit of banter, as you never lose that. I’ll be out there rattling my tin to hopefully raise as much money as possible.”

Ken Smith, a former RAF Sergeant of 14 years and Havant councillor, said: “As I’m ex-forces, I like to see the service recognised for what they’ve done. A few of my colleagues I joined up with in 1957 died in the service. We remember them every year and this is a nice way to commemorate the people who have served. I’m still in touch with people who I joined up with in 1957. We communicate and meet every year on reunions. It’s a family.”

Alan Mak, Conservative MP for Havant, bought the first poppy at the campaign launch. He said: “The Royal British Legion and the poppy appeal do fantastic work for our military families, serving personnel and veterans. That’s why it’s so important for residents to get behind the poppy appeal, as they do every year. It’s fantastic to see so many people supporting the appeal.”

Donations can be made to the poppy appeal online via the RBL website, or through official volunteers.