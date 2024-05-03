Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Bronington 17 April 2024 at Gillbrook Basin, Birkenhead. Pic: Michael Johns (HMS Bronington Trust).

As reported in March, it dramatically emerged the former warship captained by the then Prince Charles in 1976 might not necessarily be destined for a romantic return to Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard - with a resting place on the River Thames suddenly mooted.

However, The Bronington Trust, which is spearheading efforts to save the beleaguered ship currently submerged in Merseyside Docks, has maintained its preference to return her home to Portsmouth. But the trust says they need a business partner in the city to make it happen - along with “significant” heritage funding for the ship’s recovery.

Mike McBride, of the trust, said: “Due to her long established connections with the former HMS Vernon (now Gunwharf Quays) and the Dockyard (1965-1988), Portsmouth remains our preferred option for Bronington’s forever home, but there's much work to do before it can be confirmed.

“At the moment we are actively seeking a business partner in the city to take the project forward with us, as well as seeking significant heritage funding for the ship's recovery and restoration.

“The recent response from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) to our project enquiry was positive. They think the project has potential and that we should develop a full application. The full NLHF funding application will be submitted when a business partner is confirmed.”

Mr McBride also said the trust hosted a dockside meeting at Birkenhead Docks in April to assess the above water condition of the vessel and discuss the proposed rescue process with salvage and funding consultants, Peel Ports, the current owners of the ship. The meeting also included other supporters, including Dominic Tweddle, former director general of the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

HMS Bronington on 17 April 2024 at Gillbrook Basin, Birkenhead. Pic: Michael Johns (HMS Bronington Trust).

Mr McBride added: “The project to save HMSB (Bronington) continues to resonate with the public and crowdfunding has now accumulated over £20,000. This includes donations from the Ton Class Association, Royal Naval Association and the Village of Bronington.

“Public funding has enabled the trust to pay for a hull survey, engage with professional fundraising consultants (Tricolor Associates) and achieve the financial stability required for charitable status. But the charity needs more. Any donations, large or small, would be welcome.”