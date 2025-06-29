The highlight of the event was the prestigious Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun Competition (RNRMC), featuring 16 crews from across the UK and as far afield as Cyprus and Naples, all competing for the coveted Brickwoods Trophy.

In a thrilling final, the REME crew pipped local crew HMS Sultan A, to the post! For the REME crew this was their 6th victory since their first time of competing in 2003.

Their Number 1 Trainer, Major Ben Thomas said of their win “HMS Seahawk have won it for the past three years, but we’ve come back bigger and stronger and clearly it’s paid off. It’s brilliant to get the win today, we’re over the moon.”

HMS Collingwood Commanding Officer, Captain Tim Davey, expressed his delight at the day's success: "We have had a brilliant day here at HMS Collingwood, which has been very well supported by the local community. Many congratulations to the REME crew for their brilliant win today. We look forward to seeing everyone again in 2026."

Visitors enjoyed a wealth of attractions throughout the day, including military zones and displays, BMX Display Team, the Royal Navy Parachute Display Team and RN Divers' Diving Tank demonstrations. Children were entertained with a free funfair and Mini Monster Truck Mania, while guests could also explore the Navigation Training Facility's Bridge Simulator.

The HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band provided musical entertainment, and numerous charity and commercial stalls offered refreshments and merchandise.

The annual event continues to showcase the Royal Navy as Global, Modern, and Ready – defending the nation, promoting prosperity, and embracing tomorrow's technology and skills.

Pictures Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright:

1 . HMS Collingwood Open Day HMS Excellent Field Gun team | Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . HMS Collingwood Open Day Visitors start to arrive at HMS Collingwood | Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . HMS Collingwood Open Day HMS Sultan VCC Filed Gun | Keith Woodland Photo Sales