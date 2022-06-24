HMS Dauntless sailed back into the city earlier this week following the completion of her extensive power improvement project.

The ship is the first to undergo the multi-million pound overhaul, which aims to replace the engines of all six of the Senior Service’s fleet of Type 45 destroyers.

It comes following a series of embarrassing gaffes which have seen the £1bn warships breaking down in the hotter waters of the Gulf and Mediterranean.

She was sent to the Cammell Laird shipyard, in Birkenhead, on May 1, 2020. It was hoped the engine upgrades could be completed by early 2021.

However, it’s understood problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, slowed the work.

HMS Dauntless pictured returning to Portsmouth on June 22, 2022 after having her engines upgraded

The ship eventually left the shipyard on June 14 of this year. She is due to begin sea trials soon.