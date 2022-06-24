HMS Prince of Wales will be back in Portsmouth tomorrow morning after being involved in Spain’s premier naval exercises off their Atlantic coast.

The mighty £3.2bn aircraft carrier was involved in a display of force as training began with a Royal Salute from the Spanish Armada to King Felipe VI of Spain, who was aboard aircraft carrier Jua n Carlos I, while a flypast of jets – including iconic Harrier jump jets – roared overhead.

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales and Spanish frigate Victoria (F82).

Captain Richard Hewitt, Prince of Wales’s commanding officer, said: ‘Being able to formally recognise the Spanish Royal Family, saluting King Filipe VI from the bridge of HMS Prince of Wales was a real honour.

‘Coming only a few weeks after our celebrations for our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, operating alongside the Spanish flagship represents another milestone in the operational journey of HMS Prince of Wales.’

The Nato task force – made up of 20 ships from six nations – was assembled to show the alliance’s commitment to the region’s prosperity and security ahead of the Nato Madrid summit on Tuesday.

HMS Prince of Wales was involved in her role as Nato’s command ship, which means she is ready to deploy quickly in response to crises as part of the alliance’s response force.

A set of Harrier jump jets soar past HMS Prince of Wales during her trip to Spain.

The aircraft carrier operated with Spanish flagship Juan Carlos I and worked on commanding and controlling the multinational Nato force, enhancing allies’ ability to operate seamlessly together.

The head of the Spanish Marine Corps, Major General Rafael Roldán Tudela, came aboard HMS Prince of Wales to see first-hand Britain’s newest aircraft carrier.

Thanking the ship for its involvement in the exercise, the general said: For the Spanish Navy, the fleet and for me personally it has been a great pleasure to integrate HMS Prince of Wales with our units during these days.

Major General Rafael Roldán Tudela, head of the Spanish marines visits HMS Prince of Wales during the aircraft carrier's deployment.

‘Being able to operate with such an outstanding and capable unit is a unique opportunity which truly enhances the overall capability.

‘It has been a real honour having British units on board, strengthening our friendship and fostering our cooperation for achieving a safe sea.’

Prince of Wales is due into Portsmouth Harbour at 9.45am.