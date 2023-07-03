News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

HMS Duncan: Portsmouth destroyer takes charge of Mediterranean task group as Nato flagship

A Portsmouth-based warship is leading Nato’s principal force in the Mediterranean.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:47 BST- 2 min read

HMS Duncan, which departed from the city in June, has now fully taken up the role as flagship of the Standing Maritime Group 2. The force includes five major warships, which patrol waters between Gibraltar and the eastern shore of the Mediterranean.

The Type 45 destroyer has now formally taken charge of the force from the US Navy in the southern Italian naval base of Taranto. A ceremony was held aboard the former flagship Arleigh Burke destroyer USS James E Williams. Command of the force was transferred to Royal Navy officer Commodore Paul Stroude.

NOW READ: HMS Duncan leaves Portsmouth to become Nato flagship

Pictured: Commodore Paul Stroude RN gives a speech as he takes over command of the SNMG2 Task Group on the flight deck of the USS James E Williams. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease/Royal Navy.Pictured: Commodore Paul Stroude RN gives a speech as he takes over command of the SNMG2 Task Group on the flight deck of the USS James E Williams. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease/Royal Navy.
Pictured: Commodore Paul Stroude RN gives a speech as he takes over command of the SNMG2 Task Group on the flight deck of the USS James E Williams. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease/Royal Navy.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ‘Taking command of this NATO task group is a huge privilege but an enormous responsibility, made more so since Russia’s illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine last year. When coupled with an ever-present terrorist threat, we are facing some of the gravest security challenges since World War 2, and global peace and stability cannot be taken for granted.

‘However, nothing illustrates the strength, resolve and capability of the NATO alliance more than task groups such as this. Under my command this group of first class ships will work tirelessly to deliver reassurance and security to our regional allies and partners, while maintaining the capability to deter our adversaries. If necessary, we are ready to defend NATO territorial integrity.’

The ships which are part of the group alongside HMS Duncan include frigates Languedoc (France), Fredericton (Canada), Carabiniere (Italy) and the Spanish support ship Patino. They are tasked with covering an area of nearly one million square miles of water: conducting specific exercises and operations, working with allied and partner nations across the region, representing and promoting the alliance during port visits and responding rapidly to major events if required.

SEE ALSO: HMS Collingwood open day – in pictures

HMS Duncan leaving Portsmouth on June 18 ahead of her deployment in the Mediterranean. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.HMS Duncan leaving Portsmouth on June 18 ahead of her deployment in the Mediterranean. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.
HMS Duncan leaving Portsmouth on June 18 ahead of her deployment in the Mediterranean. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.

A 24-strong staff, three quarters of it Royal Navy, supported by NATO comrades from Greece, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and Spain, will direct the group’s activities, under the command of Cdre Stroude. Nato’s Maritime Commander Vice Admiral Mike Utley RN said collective strength guarantees peace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Whilst this may mark a change in the leadership, it is also a sign of continuity – a continuity underpinned by the three decades this Task Group has patrolled these waters, as we celebrate the passing of leadership from one Nato ally to another,’ he said.

Pictured: A US Navy sailor forom USS James E Williams on the ships flight deck during the handover ceremony. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease/Royal Navy.Pictured: A US Navy sailor forom USS James E Williams on the ships flight deck during the handover ceremony. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease/Royal Navy.
Pictured: A US Navy sailor forom USS James E Williams on the ships flight deck during the handover ceremony. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease/Royal Navy.
Related topics:NATOPortsmouthRoyal Navy