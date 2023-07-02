a Funfair, family fun and field guns attracted the crowds as families flocked to HMS Collingwood’s annual open day.

Thousands of visitors too a trop to the Fareham Naval training base on Saturday (July 1) where they were able to enjoy military displays by Phase 2 trainees, a motorcycle display team, children’s entertainment, a free funfair and lots of attractions.

The competition was as fast and furious as ever, with crews displaying strength, stamina and teamwork, essential in this challenge. In a thrilling final, with all the crews being cheered on by their dedicated supporters and visitors alike, it was the HMS Seahawk, Royal Naval Air Station Culdrse, Cornwall, who took the honours for the second year running.

Their Field Gun Trainer said: ‘We’re extremely chuffed to win again this year. I knew we could do it, it’s such a hard-fought competition and everyone was fantastic, but we are thrilled to take the trophy!’

In additional to winning the Brickwoods Trophy, the Seahawk crew also won the Powerful Sports Cup for the fastest aggregate time across the competition and the Powerful Trophy for the fastest run.

Commanding Officer, HMS Collingwood Captain Tim Davey said: ‘It was a fantastic day. A big thank you to everyone who has come to support us. The Field Gun Competition was fiercely contested by the superb crews across all our Forces and our international partners. Many, many congratulations to HMS Seahawk the deserved winners today of the Brickwoods Trophy. We look forward to seeing everyone again in 2024.’

1 . HMS Collingwood Open Day Maritime Reserves Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . HMS Collingwood Open Day HMS Prince of Wales team Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . HMS Collingwood Open Day Amy Grigg, 6, gets her face painted. Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4 . HMS Collingwood Open Day JFC Naples team Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales