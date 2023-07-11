Exactly 41 year to the day when HMS Glamorgan returned to Portsmouth, a plaque was unveiled in the crew’s memory. The memorial in the Royal Naval Association’s Memorial Garden names the 14 members of the ships crew who lost their lives during the Falklands War.

Commander Alan Watt, chairman of the HMS Glamorgan Falklands Association said: ‘We have three major memorials; a memorial window in Portsmouth Cathedral, a bench at the National Memorial Arboretum and a memorial near Stanley, close to the spot the Exocet which hit us was fired.

Forty one years to the day HMS GLAMORGAN returned home to Portsmouth members of the Ship’s company gather to unveil a plaque remembering lost shipmates in the Royal Naval Association’s Memorial Garden.

‘We felt that there was still one link missing in the chain and Portsmouth Dockyard was our home port. To have the opportunity to have something in the naval base in the Royal Naval Association’s memorial garden, which already includes benches for two of the ships lost; HMS Coventry and HMS Sheffield, seemed extremely fitting.’

The dedication was attended by members of the former HMS Glamorgan and their family members. Wreaths were laid by Admiral Sir Ian Andrew Forbes, KCB, CBE, former HMS Glamorgan Operations Officer, and Vice Admiral John McAnally, CB, LVO, on behalf of the Royal Naval Association.

Remembrance crosses were laid for the 14 former crew members, and another for one crew member who died since the conflict. HMS Glamorgan was hit by an Argentinian Exocet on June 12, 1982.

Those who lost their lives that day, 13, were buried at sea that day – with one sailor passing away on August 19.