The package, dating back to the 1940s, was found by contractors who were tearing down the Nuffield Centre in St Michael’s Road, Southsea. It was found in a sealed lead pipe over the weekend – dating back to May 9, 1949.

Demolition site manager Nathan Byng, of Portsmouth, discovered the find. He said: ‘It's very rare to come across time capsules. Sometimes we get told that they're there, but this was a complete surprise.

‘When I found the lead pipe I could picture the guys who put it in place, and as a Portsmouth boy myself it felt like it was meant to be.’ The contractors believed the capsule could have been a treasure trove because of its weight and location.

Opening of Nuffield Building time capsule, From L to R: Bernie Topham, Nathan Byng, Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, Professor Paul Hayes, Sarah Arnold, Anna Delaney, Stacey Langford, Jonathan Craner. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

Captivating treasures hidden inside include a copy of The Times and The Graphic newspapers, a King George VI Half Crown coin with in a bag stamped by the Secretary U.S (United Services) Officers’ Grounds, an “Order of Proceedings” from the laying of the stone event, a list of the grounds staff with signatures and headed notepaper from the construction company, John Hunt LTD in Gosport.

University vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, attended the capsule opening earlier today. He said: ‘This is a fantastic find and we are very grateful to the construction team for recognising they had stumbled across something special, and handling it with such care.

‘What struck me most was the headlines on the Daily Graphic newspaper from 1949, which include strike action and issues around dentistry. It’s not too dissimilar from what we’d be reading today.’

Demolition site manager Nathan Byng opening the time capsule. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

The pipe containing the historic bundle was found behind the date stone of the building. It marks the laying of the structure’s foundations – May 9, 1949 at 2.30pm – at an event hosted by the then Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Frank Miles. It’s believed the capsule was placed within the building as part of the proceedings.

Originally constructed as the Nuffield United Services Officers’ Club, the Nuffield Centre provided accommodation, catering, recreation and entertainment facilities to officers and their families in the city. In July 1951, HRH Princess Elizabeth opened the new U.S Officers’ Club at an official ceremony. It was paid for by Lord Nuffield and cost £170,000.

Ernest Berry Webber was the English architect behind the design of the building. The club was purchased by the University of Portsmouth in 1978, who used the site for administration offices and a Student Services hub. Anna Delaney, University of Portsmouth archivist, said: ‘When the pipe was placed the University wasn’t even a University.

Coin discovered in Nuffield Building time capsule. Picture: University of Portsmouth.

‘In 1949 we were Portsmouth Municipal College based in what we now call Park Building. We had no idea that this capsule had been placed in Nuffield, which makes finding it even more special.’ Ms Delaney said the contents were found in ‘fantastic’ condition.

The Nuffield Centre is making way for a proposed new teaching and learning facility. Professor Galbraith said the treasures will be preserved for future generations. He added: ‘While the University wasn’t involved with the initial placement of the capsule, it was a proud moment to be able to see something that hasn’t seen the light of day in more than 70 years.’

Daily Graphic newspaper discovered in the time capsule. Picture: University of Portsmouth.