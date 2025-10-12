HMS Lancaster was on patrol in the Gulf of Oman when it picked up three suspicious skiffs travelling at speed. A wildcat 815 Naval Air Squadron shadowed the boats secretly with a mini-helicopter drone also deploying to provide live video feed to help with the dramatic interception.

After refuelling, the Wildcat set off again, this time carrying a Maritime Sniper Team from 42 Commando - who are specialist in boarding operations. When realising they were being tracked, two of the drug boats were abandoned while the third sped off and tried to ditch its cargo.

Despite the drug boat travelling at more than 40 knots, the marines were able to neutralise the boat with a single shot to the outboard engine. The Royal Navy have described it as one of its most dramatic counter-drugs intercepts it has been involved in in the Middle East. It is the first time that snipers have been called upon to use non-lethal force to disable a boat in the Gulf region.

The commanding officer of HMS Lancaster, Commander Sam Stephens, praised the teams work in stopping the skiffs. He said: “I’m hugely proud of the team’s professionalism, patience, and skill throughout what was a protracted chase.

“This operation saw Lancaster’s crewed and uncrewed aircraft working hand-in-glove under the direction of the ship’s operations room. The outcome was a highly-successful bust, removing large quantities of narcotics from the streets and preventing their profits from fuelling extremism.”

The Wildcat pilot, Lieutenant Guy Warry, listed being involved in the operation as a career highlight.

He said: “Non-lethal disabling fire has not been seen in the region and was essential in preventing the drug runners from moving their product. Being the Wildcat pilot carrying out a live weapons firing on drug-running skiffs whilst flying backwards to provide a stable platform for the snipers was definitely a career highlight.

“This interdiction is a true testament to the high levels of training that both the flight, MST and ship have achieved prior to the bust.”

Crews from the warship’s sea boat recovered the discarded packages from the sea and found the partially submerged abandoned skiff. In all, more than one and a half tonnes of drugs were recovered including heroin, crystal meth and hasish. The UK street value was estimated at over £35 million.

Minister for the Armed Forces Al Carns hailed the crews achievement. He said: “Halting a boat travelling at 40 knots with a single non-lethal shot from a Royal Marines sniper is remarkable, and a real testament to the skill and training of our personnel.

“This operation highlights the unique role our Royal Navy contributes, working to disrupt criminal operations around the world, keeping us secure at home and strong abroad.”

HMS Lancaster drug bust One of the drug-laden skiffs races across the Gulf of Oman, observed by a Peregrine drone

HMS Lancaster HMS Lancaster on patrol in the Gulf region

HMS Lancaster drug bust Two of the skiffs are tracked by Lancaster's Peregrine drone