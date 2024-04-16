Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maintenance work and a fresh coat of paint were given to HMS Medusa by sailors at HMS Collingwood in Gosport. The ship comes out of the water for five days each Spring for maintenance and other checks.

Personnel from Victory Squadron were involved in the cleaning and a process of painting underwater known as antifouling. Alan Watson OBE, HMS Medusa’s captain, said the HMS Collingwood personnel were an enormous help in carrying out the engineering tasks.

L: HMS Medusa freshly sanded and painted. R: Victory Squadron sailors painting the vessel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Medusa looking smart after restoration ahead of D Day 80

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year is a special one for HMS Medusa as it’s the 80th anniversary of the D-Day where she was a navigational leader for Omaha beach,” he said. “We always take a pride in the ships appearance but this year she needed to be extra smart and the Collingwood team have made that happen.”

The vessel acted as a marker for minesweepers at D-Day, allowing them to to cut a passage to the beaches. She is the last remaining Harbour Defence Motor Launch class ship to be in its original condition, out of nearly 500 vessels of her type.

Probationary Leading Engineering Technician Allen, who took part in the maintenance week, said: “I found it very useful and insightful being able to shadow the engineers onboard. It was great to experience some hands-on work as this is not something we have done during our Phase One training.

L: Victory Squadron antifouling. R: Sailors sanding HMS Medusa down ahead of D Day 80

HMS Medusa is being brought back to her former glory ahead of D-Day 80.

“There was a tour of the ship and we took a look inside the engine room, which gave us all a taste of what we can expect in our Naval careers. We were honoured to be working on such a historic ship.” HMS Medusa’s hull was painted in a specially mixed “western approaches grey” colour to match the channel water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special attention was also given to the propellers and shafts to make sure they were spotlessly cleaned. The ship’s anodes were replaced, the steering gear was checked and the hull openings and valves were also looked over.