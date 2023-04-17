The Type-23 Frigate, which has seen over 30 years of service, was given an ‘emotional’ send off at Portsmouth Naval Base today (April 17). She has been forward deployed in the Middle East for much of her lifetime, being involved with narcotics busts, anti-piracy operations and safeguarding missions.

Commanding Office Commander Claire Thompson, OBE, said she felt incredibly privileged that herself and the ship’s company were HMS Montrose’s final custodians – adding that the ship will have a lasting legacy. She told The News: ‘It’s been really important to us that we mark the decommissioning correctly. It was everything I could have hoped for.

HMS Montrose. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘We were operational until last week, and with that comes additional pressure and responsibility to turn ourselves round really quickly. I’m enormously proud of what the ship’s company has achieved in only a week.’

Music from The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines played as sailors got into formation. A Time for Everything by Ecclesiastes was read out and followed by a speech from Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell.

He described the ceremony as ‘poignant’ and ‘emotional’ due to the ship serving longer than envisaged and said he ‘couldn’t do justice’ to her achievements and those who served on board. HMS Montrose was launched on July 31, 1992, and commissioned on June 2, 1994.

The Type-23 Frigate was the first of its class to be forward deployed and has been involved in ten narcotics busts. Over 16 tonnes of illegal substances has been seized.

HMS Montrose was first commissioned by the Royal Navy in 1994. Picture: Sarah Standing

Crew also intercepted illegal weapons shipments – confiscating Iranian missiles believed to be bound for Yemen in July 2022 – and protected ships such as MV British Heritage which was being threatened by Iranian ships in the strait of Hormuz.

CO Thompson said the ship was ‘incredibly operationally successful’ throughout her time. She cited a major narcotics bust in February 2022 as a prime example, where cannabis worth up to £6.5m was captured in the Gulf of Oman. HMS Montrose worked alongside the International Combined Task Force and the multi-million pound haul was the largest captured by allied warships in the Middle East for a decade at the time.

‘It goes to show all the hard work that you put into operations and with narcotics,’ CO Thompson said. ‘The ship’s company are so proud that they can show their friends and family what it is that they do, and you’ll remember well the photos of those busts.

HMS Montrose was decommissioned at Portsmouth Naval Base. Picture: Sarah Standing

SEE ALSO: HMS Montrose intercepts shipment of Iranian missiles

‘It’s a real tangible and obvious effect that you’re having.’ Following Chaplain Tudor Thomas-Botwood’s address, sailors turned to face HMS Montrose as its flag was lowered.

It was then handed to Malcolm Rifkind, the husband of the ship’s original sponsor Lady Edith Rifkind. She passed away in 2019 but was present at HMS Montrose’s launch over 30 years ago.

Mr Rifkind, a former foreign and defence secretary under then prime minister John Major, said he was shocked by the gesture. ‘I was very much looking forward to the ceremony but it took me by surprise when the flag was presented,’ he said.

Picture: Sarah Standing

‘That was a very moving gesture and something I greatly appreciated. It’s very easy to be enthusiastic about a ship like Montrose and it’s marvellous company.

‘It’s very well led and has carried out very important tasks for the United Kingdom.’ The 76-year-old said HMS Montrose has gallantly served the UK and protected its wider interests across the world.

He added: ‘It was an extremely moving ceremony. HMS Montrose has served this country marvellously for 30 years and now will be replaced by new frigates being constructed at this very moment.’ The vessel has spent over 1,000 days a sea and has travelled over 4,000 miles in her lifetime.

Lieutenant Dom Jacobs, 26 – who served on board for 18 months – said there has been a lot of ‘emotion’ amongst the crew as the ship’s final operation came to an end. They were greeted at the ship’s affiliated hometown of Montrose, Scotland, in March as thousands flocked to see the vessel.

Lt Jacobs said: ‘We had a good visit to Montrose and were really well supported by our namesake town. We’ve been planning the ceremony for a very long time.

SEE ALSO: What happens when a ship is decommissioned

Picture: Sarah Standing

‘There were lots of rehearsals last week and thankfully, the rain held off today.’ As a navigator, Lt Jacobs said he’ll have fond memories of bringing the ship through the Red Sea, Suez Canal and Mediterranean sea on her voyage home.

He added that it was great to see ex-crew members attend the ceremony. ‘They’ve all got the part of the ship that they’ve served and the times and memories they’ve got,’ he said.

‘It’s good for them to celebrate their times as well.’ Able Seaman Will Gair, 25, said the vessel played a key role in Operation Kipion, which aimed to disrupt illegal shipments of weapons.

He added: ‘It’s been a good send off. My biggest lesson was how to get along with people. It’s hot and people get annoyed, but it’s a case of trying to work together and make the best of it.’

HMS Montrose will now go through the de-equipment and disposal phase. CO Thompson said her lasting memory will be the sailors, who worked harder than she ever thought possible

‘When I talk about HMS Montrose, I’m talking about my home, somewhere I’ve stayed for the last two years and slept for most evenings when we were deployed,’ she said.