Thousands of pounds has been raised by a Korean War veteran who sailed around Portsmouth with a Royal Navy rowing team.

Commander Charles Wylie, of Whiteley near Fareham, joined sailors on HMS Oardacious and travelled round Portsmouth Harbour for his 91st birthday yesterday. He is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Research UK charity in honour of his wife Jean, who has vascular dementia. More than £25,000 has been raised so far.

“My wife has been coping with vascular dementia for 10 years,” he said. “I can’t do anything for her, but I’m trying to raise money for Alzheimer’s research so it will benefit the rest of humanity. A cure would be simply wonderful. Think of billions of people not having to be involved in this dreadful disease. It would be wonderful if a cure could be found. Dementia is a dreadful affliction.”

Commander Charles Wylie, 91, (retired) set out on HMS Oardacious to row around Portsmouth Harbour on August 12, raising money for Alzheimers Research UK. | Alex Shute

Pictured - Commander Charles Wylie (Retired) aboard HMS Oardacious alongside other sailors. | Alex Shute

The retired officer clambered aboard a boat with two serving Royal Navy Atlantic rowers and sailed past many of the warships in the harbour. It was the first time Mr Wylie has rowed since the early days of his career, which started 70 years ago. He said “it just came back naturally” and “made me feel 31 not 91”. “I miss the sea so I was in my element out there,” he added. “I count my blessings that at my age, I am still fit and healthy and have the ability to do something like this.”

Mr Wylie joined the Royal Navy when he was 15 as a boy seaman, going to have a 39 year career in the force. He served in the Home Fleet, the Far East Fleet and Mediterranean Fleet by the age of 17 - serving on HMS Sheffield and HMS Belfast. One of his vivid memories was when his ship was attacked during the Korean War. He was part of a ship’s company which was sent to bombard supply lines.

Commander Charles Wylie is raising money in honour of his wife Jean, who is coping with vascular dementia. Pictured - Commander Charles Wylie (Retired) and two time atlantic rower Hugo Mitchell-Heggs | Alex Shute

Pictured - Commander Charles Wylie (Retired) aboard HMS Oardacious | Alex Shute

“We were attacked by two Russian-built fighter bombers with machine guns, and nearly sank the ship,” Mr Wylie said. “I was lucky to survive. The man who saved my life is still alive and we’re still friends.” Mr Wylie would go on to be a Dagger Navigator and be in command of HMS Eastbourne - training and examining the next generation of Dagger Navigators. He was later appointed First Lieutenant of 11 ships of the Royal Navy Reserve. Throughout his career, Mr Wylie went to sea on 28 ships and 34 submarines - serving during the Korean War, the first Suez canal crisis, riots in Malta, the Kuwait crisis, the Indonesian contribution, The Cold War and others.

Aside from his professional career, Mr Wylie met his wife Jean on January 14, 1956, and would have four children, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. “My wife brought up our children – being in the Navy I was away mostly – and she taught me to be a thoroughly decent person,” he said. “She is the most lovely person, or she was before this illness struck. I am eternally grateful to her.”

The team at HMS Oardacious were only too happy to help the veteran, with the ocean rowing programme seeking to raise money for charity and awareness of mental health issues. Lieutenant Commander Nic Hall said: “We have been really inspired by Charles’ stories and will remember them when we heading across the Atlantic. There’s always a place for you on board.” For his 90th birthday, My Wylie did a tandem parachute jump with the Red Devils to raise over £23,000 for Alzheimer’s Research,